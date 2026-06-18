Father's Day Sparks a New Wave of Creativity as More Hobbyists Turn to Laser Engraving

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is often associated with meaningful gifts, family gatherings and celebrating the hobbies that bring fathers joy. In recent years, laser engraving has emerged as one of the fastest-growing creative pursuits among DIY enthusiasts, woodworkers, metal crafters and aspiring entrepreneurs. What begins as a weekend hobby can quickly evolve into a profitable side business, especially with today's advanced laser technology.

As interest in personalized products continues to grow, more makers are investing in tools that allow them to create custom signs, engraved tumblers, metal tags, leather goods and unique keepsakes. Industry experts note that laser engraver and laser cutter machines offer a rare combination of creativity, precision and income potential, making it particularly appealing to fathers seeking productive hobbies that can also generate revenue.

This Father's Day, Monport is highlighting how laser engraving can help hobbyists expand their skills while exploring new business opportunities through its Father's Day campaign running from June 15 through June 22, 2026.

Why Laser Engraving Is Becoming a Popular Father's Hobby

Unlike many hobbies that require years of training or extensive workshop space, laser engraving allows creators to produce professional-quality products with relative ease. Modern systems are designed with user-friendly software, precise controls and versatile capabilities that work across a wide range of materials.

Many hobbyists begin by creating personalized gifts for family and friends. Engraved cutting boards, custom drinkware, pet tags and decorative home items are among the most popular beginner projects. As confidence grows, many makers discover local demand for customized products and begin accepting commissions or selling through online marketplaces.

The ability to customize products quickly has become a major advantage for small businesses. Consumers increasingly seek personalized items for weddings, birthdays, corporate events and seasonal celebrations. As a result, laser machines has become a practical entry point for individuals looking to supplement their income or launch a home-based business.

The right equipment often plays a crucial role in determining how efficiently creators can scale from hobby projects to commercial production.

Choosing the Right Laser Engraving Machine

Different laser systems serve different creative and business needs.

A fiber laser engraver is commonly used for engraving metals such as stainless steel, aluminum, brass and titanium. These machines are ideal for creating industrial labels, jewelry, tools, promotional products and serialized components.

A CO2 laser engraver offers versatility across materials including wood, acrylic, leather, glass, rubber and many other non-metal surfaces. This makes it a popular choice among crafters, small businesses and makers producing personalized gifts and home décor.

For creators with limited workspace, a desktop laser cutter provides professional capabilities within a compact footprint. Desktop systems allow hobbyists to begin creating high-quality products without requiring a large workshop environment.

As personalized manufacturing continues to grow, many entrepreneurs choose to start with a desktop setup before expanding into larger production equipment.

Father's Day Promotion Supports Creative Growth

To help makers invest in their next creative venture, Monport's Father's Day campaign offers significant savings across multiple product categories.

Father's Day Sale (June 15–22, 2026)

Featured Offers

Mega S Powerful Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver Instant $300 discount Free air assist system Free 2 black laser marking sprays Ideal for hobbyists and small business owners who need professional engraving performance in a space-saving desktop laser machine.

RENO Series Desktop Laser Engraver Free rotary axis ×1 Free 2 black laser marking sprays Designed for creators seeking high-speed engraving and the flexibility to work on cylindrical items such as tumblers and bottles.

Industrial CO2 Laser Effis Series and CO2 Laser Machines Free rotary axis ×1 Free 2 black laser marking sprays Built for larger production runs, helping businesses increase efficiency and handle higher-volume orders.

GM Pro Fiber Laser Series and GT200W Fiber Laser Free protective glasses Engineered for precise metal marking and metal engraving, making them well-suited for industrial applications and custom metal products.

GA Series Fiber Laser Machine Free LightBurn software A versatile solution for entrepreneurs looking to create detailed markings on metals with streamlined workflow management.

GT30W–GT100W Fiber Laser machines Free M85 F-theta lens ×1 Offers enhanced metal engraving precision and coverage, helping users tackle a wider range of customization projects.



These limited-time promotions provide makers, hobbyists and growing businesses with an opportunity to upgrade their equipment while gaining valuable accessories that support productivity and creative expansion.

For complete promotion details, eligible models and bonus inclusions, visit Monport's Father's Day Sale page and explore the offers available through June 22, 2026.

Buy One, Take One Opportunity for Growing Workshops

One of the campaign's most notable offers is a special buy-one, take-one promotion designed for creators looking to expand their capabilities.

Customers who purchase select machines will receive a free 6W portable laser engraver, adding additional flexibility for marking and engraving applications.

Eligible machines include:

GA 100W Fiber Laser

GT 100W Fiber Laser

GT 200W Fiber Laser

Effi 13 CO2 Laser

Effi 16 CO2 Laser

For makers transitioning from hobby projects to commercial production, supplemental handheld equipment can provide added versatility for custom orders, product marking and specialized engraving tasks.

From Father's Day Projects to Business Expansion

Many successful laser engraving businesses began with simple personal projects. A customized Father's Day gift often becomes the inspiration for future creations, leading hobbyists to discover new markets and opportunities.

Whether engraving family keepsakes, creating personalized gifts or producing products for customers, laser technology continues to open doors for creators seeking both artistic expression and entrepreneurial growth.

As Father's Day celebrates craftsmanship, creativity and hands-on hobbies, laser engraving stands out as a skill that can evolve beyond recreation into a sustainable business venture. With advances in fiber laser engraver technology, versatile CO2 laser engraver systems and compact desktop laser cutter solutions, today's makers have more opportunities than ever to transform ideas into profitable products.

Monport's Father's Day campaign reflects that growing trend by helping hobbyists, entrepreneurs and small business owners access professional laser engraving technology while expanding their creative potential. As demand for personalized products continues to rise, many creators may find that this Father's Day marks not only a celebration of family, but also the beginning of their next business journey

The Father's Day sale runs through June 22, 2026.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a provider of laser engraving and laser cutting solutions for hobbyists, small businesses and industrial users. Its product portfolio includes fiber laser engraver systems, CO2 laser engraver platforms and advanced laser machine technologies designed to support precision engraving, cutting and marking applications across industries including manufacturing, personalization, signage and custom product creation.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport