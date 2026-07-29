Monport MEGAS Brings Industrial-Grade Laser Engraving Capabilities to Growing Small Businesses

The 70W desktop CO2 laser combines production speed, precision and automation features to help entrepreneurs, workshops and small manufacturers scale custom orders without requiring a full industrial production setup.

SEATTLE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport, a laser engraving and cutting equipment maker, today highlighted how its MEGAS desktop CO2 laser is designed to help small businesses scale custom production without the cost or footprint of industrial equipment. The company positions the machine as a desktop CO2 laser solution for Etsy sellers, gift shops, sign makers and small production studios moving beyond hobbyist-grade tools.

Why Small Businesses Are Outgrowing Entry-Level Lasers

Many small businesses start with lower-wattage machines built for occasional personal projects. As order volume grows, those machines often become a bottleneck—slower cutting speeds, smaller work areas and manual setup steps add up when a business is filling dozens of orders a week instead of one at a time.

The MEGAS is built as a 70W laser engraver specifically to address that transition point. A true 70W CO2 tube cuts and engraves faster than lower-powered desktop lasers, while a 700 x 350 mm work area and speeds up to 600 mm/s let small businesses run larger batches without upgrading to a full industrial laser engraver and cutting machine that requires dedicated shop space and specialized electrical setup.

"Small businesses need equipment that can grow with their production demands without adding unnecessary complexity," said Monport CEO. "The MEGAS was designed to give entrepreneurs and workshops the precision, automation and workflow tools needed to take on more advanced projects."

Designed Around Real Small-Business Workflows

Monport says the MEGAS was designed around three common small-business use cases:

Etsy and Shopify sellers producing personalized gifts, signage and home decor who need consistent output across daily orders

producing personalized gifts, signage and home decor who need consistent output across daily orders Gift and awards shops engraving plaques, trophies and corporate gifts that require sharp detail and repeatable results

engraving plaques, trophies and corporate gifts that require sharp detail and repeatable results Sign makers and small workshops cutting and engraving wood, acrylic and other materials for local business clients

For each of these groups, the appeal of a desktop CO2 laser is the same: industrial-level output without an industrial footprint, price or learning curve—which is why Monport positions the MEGAS as a desktop CO2 laser solution across all three categories rather than one niche use case.

From Materials to Market: Supporting New Product Opportunities for Small Businesses

Small businesses using laser engraving often work across a wide range of materials, from personalized wood products and acrylic awards to leather goods and branded metal accessories. The Monport MEGAS is designed to help entrepreneurs expand their product offerings while maintaining the precision and consistency customers expect.

With its production-focused design, the MEGAS enables creators and small production teams to process more complex designs and larger order volumes without moving to a full industrial laser system.

The desktop laser machine supports popular small-business applications including:

Wood engraving and cutting for signs, home décor, personalized gifts and retail products

for signs, home décor, personalized gifts and retail products Acrylic processing for awards, displays, promotional items and branded merchandise

for awards, displays, promotional items and branded merchandise Leather engraving for wallets, accessories and customized products

The MEGAS also delivers fine engraving detail through a 0.05–0.08 mm spot size, helping businesses produce sharper logos, intricate patterns and professional-quality personalization across customer products. Combined with autofocus, camera alignment and batch engraving tools, the machine helps businesses create consistent, professional-quality products while reducing repetitive setup work.

For entrepreneurs selling through platforms such as Etsy, Shopify and local retail channels, the ability to produce consistent, high-quality items efficiently can help expand product lines, fulfill larger orders and support long-term business growth.

Software Built for Both New and Experienced Operators

Small businesses rarely have a dedicated technician running their equipment, so Monport built two paths into the MEGAS depending on who's operating it. M-Design Hub, the company's free Windows and macOS software, offers one-click material settings, AI-assisted image processing and batch engraving for operators who want a guided, largely automated workflow.

For businesses with more laser experience, the MEGAS also runs LightBurn's advanced feature set directly, including in-app autofocus, wireless connectivity and a wireless camera for live design placement—functions that give experienced operators more flexibility within their preferred workflow. That flexibility means a laser engraver and cutting machine bought for today's team can still serve a business as staff and skill levels change.

A Footprint That Fits a Small Business, Not a Factory

Because many small businesses operate out of home studios, garages or shared workshop space, equipment footprint matters as much as output. The MEGAS is built as a self-contained desktop unit with an enclosed cutting area and external air-assist support, allowing it to run in a small studio while helping businesses optimize limited workshop and studio space compared with larger industrial systems.

Pricing and Availability

The Monport MEGAS is available now at Monport official website As part of Monport's Summer Sale, the MEGAS is available at a 6% discount for a limited time, applied automatically at checkout, and includes two complimentary laser marking spray bottles for metal marking available for a limited time during Monport's Summer Sale.

To see the Monport MEGAS in action, watch the full demonstration here.

About Monport

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Monport designs desktop and industrial CO2 and fiber laser engraving and cutting machines for makers, small businesses and workshops, backed by U.S.-based technical support.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport