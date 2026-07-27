New 70W desktop CO2 laser engraver brings LightBurn's advanced feature set — autofocus, wireless connectivity and live camera placement — directly into the software, closing a gap most "LightBurn compatible" machines leave open.

SEATTLE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As LightBurn continues to be the preferred software for makers, educators, and small manufacturing businesses, Monport is emphasizing the advanced workflow capabilities of its MEGAS 70W desktop CO2 laser engraver. The system enables users to perform autofocus, wireless connectivity, and live camera positioning directly inside LightBurn, creating a more streamlined production workflow than the basic compatibility offered by many desktop laser systems.

The integration allows users to complete nearly every production step directly inside LightBurn rather than switching between multiple software applications.

The announcement positions the MEGAS as a candidate for best CO2 laser engraver among software-focused buyers: makers, Etsy and Shopify sellers, and small production shops who run LightBurn daily and have grown frustrated switching between a manufacturer's app and the software they actually use to build and send jobs. The feature announcement coincides with Monport's Summer Sale, which drops the MEGAS to $2,799.99 for a limited time.

Why "LightBurn Compatible" Doesn't Always Mean Full Support

LightBurn is the industry-standard control software for hobbyist and small-business laser systems, but compatibility varies widely between machines. Many desktop CO2 laser engravers can send basic cut and engrave jobs to LightBurn, yet require a separate manufacturer app for autofocus, camera alignment or wireless setup—breaking the workflow and adding extra steps every time a job changes materials or needs repositioning.

Industry buyers researching a 70W laser engraver often discover this gap only after purchase: a listing says "LightBurn compatible," but autofocus still means picking up a manual gauge, and camera alignment means opening a second piece of software just to preview where a design will land.

Going Beyond Basic LightBurn Compatibility

Many competing desktop laser systems support basic LightBurn functions for cutting and engraving. Advanced features such as autofocus, wireless camera positioning and complete wireless workflow integration, however, are often limited, and may require proprietary software, or are unavailable inside LightBurn itself.

The Monport MEGAS was engineered to provide these advanced functions directly within LightBurn, helping users spend less time switching between applications and more time producing finished products— one of the reasons Monport designed the MEGAS specifically for LightBurn power users.

Autofocus Without Leaving LightBurn

On the MEGAS, autofocus is triggered and confirmed directly inside LightBurn, so operators can set material height and start a job without switching to a separate focusing tool or app. For a 70W laser engraver running frequent material changes—from thin acrylic sheet to thicker basswood board—that single-window workflow removes one of the more repetitive steps in a typical production day.

Wireless Connectivity Simplifies Shop Workflow

The wireless connection also enables operators to send jobs to the machine without repeatedly reconnecting USB cables, making the workflow especially useful in classrooms, shared makerspaces and production environments where multiple computers may access the laser.

The MEGAS connects to LightBurn over Wi-Fi, removing the tethered USB connection many desktop CO2 laser engravers still require. That means the machine can be positioned away from a workstation and run jobs sent wirelessly, a common request among small-shop and classroom users managing limited floor space or shared equipment.

Live Camera Placement Inside LightBurn

An onboard wireless camera streams a live view of the work surface into LightBurn, letting users position and align artwork on pre-printed or irregular material directly on screen instead of manually measuring and test-firing the laser.

From Design File to Finished Product

For many laser users, efficiency is measured by how quickly a design becomes a finished product. With the MEGAS, users can import artwork into LightBurn, position the design using the live wireless camera, activate autofocus with a single click, and begin engraving without leaving the software.

By keeping every major production step inside one interface, the workflow reduces setup time, minimizes alignment errors, and simplifies repeat production for businesses engraving dozens—or even hundreds—of personalized products each day on their desktop CO2 laser engraver.

Real-World Material Performance

To demonstrate production versatility, during internal testing, Monport evaluated the MEGAS across several materials commonly used by Etsy sellers, gift businesses and production workshops:

Plywood — crisp engraved wooden signs with clean edges

— crisp engraved wooden signs with clean edges Acrylic — polished awards and plaques with sharp detail

— polished awards and plaques with sharp detail Leather — high-contrast wallet engraving with minimal scorching

The testing demonstrates that a single desktop CO2 laser engraver can handle multiple product categories without requiring significant workflow changes.

Better ROI for Small Businesses

Monport also compared estimated material costs with typical retail pricing across four popular product categories:

Engraved plywood sign: Approximately $35 retail price with about $5 in material costs.

Approximately retail price with about in material costs. Engraved acrylic award: Approximately $45 retail price with about $8 in material costs.

Approximately retail price with about in material costs. Engraved leather wallet : Approximately $55 retail price with about $12 in material costs.

Based on estimated material costs alone, these products show potential material-cost margins of approximately 75% to 85%, before accounting for labor, packaging, shipping, platform fees and other operating expenses. Monport says the combination of higher-margin products, intelligent batch engraving, and a streamlined LightBurn workflow can help small businesses, Etsy sellers, and Shopify merchants recover their investment more quickly as production scales.

Built for Professional LightBurn Users

While M-Design Hub, Monport's free Windows and macOS software, offers AI-powered image processing, one-click material settings and intelligent batch engraving, Monport says the MEGAS was equally designed for experienced LightBurn users who prefer complete control over every project.

Supporting both software environments gives creators the flexibility to choose an automated workflow for everyday production or LightBurn's advanced tools for more complex engraving jobs—a combination Monport believes makes the case for the MEGAS as a best CO2 laser engraver choice regardless of skill level.

"LightBurn has become the workflow that thousands of makers and small businesses rely on every day," said Monport CEO.

"Our goal with the MEGAS was to eliminate unnecessary software switching by bringing advanced features like autofocus, wireless connectivity and live camera positioning directly into LightBurn. That lets users focus on production instead of setup."

Explore Advanced LightBurn Features on the MEGAS

Monport is positioning the MEGAS as an entry point for LightBurn users who want to explore the software's advanced feature set without adding a second app to their workflow. Full setup guides and LightBurn configuration walkthroughs for the MEGAS are available on Monport's website.

Summer Sale Pricing

As part of Monport's Summer Sale this July, the MEGAS desktop CO2 laser engraver is available at a special offer price of $2,799.99—the limited-time promotional price on the machine to date. The discount is applied automatically at checkout; no promo code is required. The offer runs for a limited time or while supplies last and includes two complimentary laser marking spray bottles, used to prepare bare metal surfaces such as stainless steel for laser marking.

Availability

The Monport MEGAS 70W desktop CO2 laser engraver is available through Monport's official website.

About Monport

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Monport designs desktop and industrial CO2 and fiber laser engraving and cutting machines for makers, small businesses and workshops, backed by U.S.-based technical support.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport