Father's Day Traditions From Around the Globe

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly every country celebrates Father's Day, with 52 of them sharing the same day as the U.S. – the third Sunday in June – while many others have repurposed traditional religious feast days into honoring Dad. Just as the days of the year vary, the traditions in how fathers are celebrated differ widely, while also maintaining a common thread of masculinity. To be fair, many of them are clones of the U.S. concept recently adopted (U.S. Father's Day itself a relatively recent creation, signed into law by Richard Nixon in 1972) but there are also a number of uniquely authentic celebrations as well. Here are just a few, compiled by bespoke whiskey company Designer Dram.

Germany

Germany takes Father's Day very seriously, as one of the few countries to make it an official public holiday from work – and a four-day weekend, (perhaps for the hangover). It has been celebrated since the Middle Ages on the 40th day after Easter Sunday (originally called Ascension Day, believed to be when the resurrected Jesus joined his father in Heaven) - meaning it always lands on a Thursday. But renamed in the 1700's to Männertag or Herrentag, which translates as "men's day," it's now about all things "manly" – such as pub crawls, piles of grilled meat, and groups of men raucously pulling party wagons laden with beer and schnapps through the streets.

Thailand

Another country that makes Father's Day a public holiday is Thailand. While the main father being celebrated on the day is the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (1927 – 2016) the holiday has expanded to serve as a day of respect to all fathers and grandfathers. Celebrated on December 5, the day is rich with symbolism. While the King was alive nationwide celebrations were held, with many Thais camping out the night before, often wearing yellow which represents Monday, the day the King was born in 1927. Respect is paid to one's own father and grandfather with the gift of a canna flower or dok phuttha raksa which is similar to a lily and is considered the most masculine of flowers. On that day, the Bangkok Mass Transit System allows fathers to travel for free when accompanied by their children to encourage family bonding.

Nepal

In Nepal, Father's Day is called Gokarna Aunsi, meaning "cow ear" and "no moon night". Cow ear refers to the ear that Lord Shiva emerged from, with the day being celebrated at the new moon in late August / early September. Deceased fathers are honored at the Gokarna Temple with various offerings of food, and those still living receive gifts and a ceremony in which sons will touch their father's feet with their foreheads, while daughters will touch their father's hands.

United States

While the traditions here in America are well-known, Designer Dram, the world's only bespoke whiskey company suggests adding another. Why not create a custom-blended Father's Day whiskey, that can be saved and enjoyed on that one special day every year?

The revolutionary concept behind Designer Dram makes it possible for anyone to be a "master distiller" and create a top-shelf whiskey that is distinctly their own. Every element of the liquor process can be controlled. ustomers choose a custom mash bill to suit their palate – incorporating premium bourbon, rye, wheated, etc., all aged 5-10 years, as well as the preferred ABV and even a beautiful custom-designed label. The final product is delivered richly packaged in a luxurious decanter, encased in a velvet-lined box. It's no surprise the company has received rave reviews by Maxim, Cool Hunting and Whiskey Consensus.

