Father's Rights Attorney and Renowned Author Jeffery M. Leving Featured at Chicago Literary Festival

Jeffery Leving's most recent book, "How to Be a Good Divorced Dad", received praise from President Barack Obama and an endorsement from Francis Cardinal George of the Archdiocese of Chicago. This book presents essential advice for divorced or divorcing dads of any age, background and marital history. It's filled with practical ideas for staying connected with children and dealing with ex-wives and in some cases a new girlfriend or the wife's new boyfriend during the divorce and afterward.

Attorney Jeffery M. Leving is a pioneer in the Fathers' Rights movement and has dedicated his life's work for over three decades to strengthening healthy families and improving outcomes for children. He founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute in Chicago, which provides critical parenting skills to fathers and seeks to eliminate father absence.

Copies of How to be a Good Divorced Dad, Fathers' Rights, and Divorce Wars will be available during the event.

EVENT LOCATION:

Printers Row,

West Polk Street and South State Street

Tent RR – North West – Q3

Chicago, IL

EVENT DATES & TIMES:

Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10

From 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

For more information contact Jennifer Whiteside at 312-296-3666 and follow Jeffery Leving on Twitter @fathersmatter and on Facebook @FathersRightsMovement.

Contact: Jennifer Whiteside

jwhiteside@levinglaw.com

312.296-3666

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathers-rights-attorney-and-renowned-author-jeffery-m-leving-featured-at-chicago-literary-festival-300660570.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Jeffery Leving, Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.jmlevinglawltd.com

