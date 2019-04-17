Fathers' Rights Attorney Jeffery M. Leving Presents Matrimonial Attorney Michael Ochoa to Keynote Legal Seminar Series

CHICAGO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. will host the next Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series Thursday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at 19 S. LaSalle St. in Chicago, Illinois. The keynote speaker will be matrimonial attorney Michael W. Ochoa, and the seminar will be moderated by internationally recognized Dads Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving.

Michael W. Ochoa, a highly respected matrimonial attorney, will present on: "Confidentiality Issues Concerning Court-Ordered Therapy in Family Law Litigation." The firm's President, Jeffery M. Leving, said: The well-being of children, and their lives, can be at stake in these cases. To secure the best possible outcomes for clients and their children, it is crucial that lawyers understand the complex confidentiality issues that arise when the therapeutic process intersects with the legal process."

Highly experienced trial attorneys James M. Hagler and Arthur S. Kallow will present on: "Litigation Strategies to Win Critical Cases." Kallow and Hagler will discuss the use of litigation strategies to achieve the best outcomes for clients and their children. "The use of the correct and most effective strategies in family law cases is crucial to achieving the goals of our clients," said Leving.

Former Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County Travis Y. Richardson will be in attendance at this important event and he is now a member of the Leving Firm. Richardson is the former partner of Myron Mackoff, a current Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County. Leving stated: "Travis brings to the Firm decades of trial experience, and the perspective of a former Judge who presided over hundreds of difficult cases."

Please make reservations for future Kallow CLE events by emailing Jennifer Whiteside (jwhiteside@levinglaw.com).

About the Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd.

Matrimonial attorney Jeffery M. Leving has dedicated his career to safeguarding children and reuniting them with their fathers. He is a pioneer in the Fathers' Rights movement and founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute, which seeks to eliminate father absence. Leving chairs the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood at the pleasure of the Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker.

