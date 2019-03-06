Fathers' Rights Attorney Jeffery M. Leving Saves Life of Dad's Little Boy Infected with Sexually Transmitted Disease

CHICAGO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffery M. Leving won a difficult and emotional case that saved the life of dad's little boy, after he was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease.

A concerned divorced father found out that, without any notice to him, his ex-wife had moved into her boyfriend's house with the little boy. This reportedly violated the Court ordered Parenting Plan. This dad allegedly made multiple requests to have his ex-wife advise him of where she and his son were residing, but she refused.

This distressed dad did not know where his little boy was and turned to Dads' Rights Attorney Jeffery M. Leving for help.

First, Leving located the little boy. According to Court records, when the dad picked up his son for his parenting time, the dad observed his son's hygiene was poor, and there were other concerns. After the dad brought his little boy to the immediate care center, an investigation against the mother was opened by DCFS. The dad was instructed by DCFS not to return the child to the mother. Leving immediately filed a Petition for an Emergency Order of Protection for his client's little boy. This was granted by the court.

This father again returned for Leving's help, as he was extremely distraught after his little boy was diagnosed with an STD. According to Court records, it was believed that the child's mother was the one who infected the little boy. Leving filed an Emergency Motion to order a physical examination of the mother and turnover of the child by the mother to the father.

The Judge ruled in dad's favor. The Judge not only ordered the mother to submit to a physical examination and to turn over the child to his dad, the Judge also awarded residential custody of the little boy to his father.

The Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. is internationally known for rescuing children from around the world and reuniting fathers and children. The firm's founder, Jeffery M. Leving, has been recognized by government leaders (including three U.S. Presidents and the Illinois House of Representatives).

Any father seeking resources in fighting for parental rights should follow Leving on Twitter @fathersmatter and on Facebook @FathersRightsMovement.

Contact: Jennifer Whiteside

JWhiteside@levinglaw.com

312.296.3666

SOURCE Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd.

Related Links

www.jmlevinglawltd.com

