Fathers' Rights Attorney Jeffery M. Leving Supports April 2018 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month

CHICAGO, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Child Abuse Prevention Month is an important reminder of the dire consequences of child abuse. The human cost, measured in lost development, potential, and pain, is incalculable.

To improve the well-being and safety of our nation's children, we must support paternal involvement. Statistics demonstrate the detrimental effects of father absence on children. The absence of a biological dad increases a daughter's vulnerability to rape and sexual abuse. This is just one of many detrimental effects of father absence on children.