Fathom Earns Marketo Engage Specialization in the Adobe Solution Partner Program

"We've been lucky enough to work alongside our clients to bring award-winning nurture marketing to life with Marketo Engage since 2013. Being one of the first partners to achieve this specialization from Adobe is a testament to the courage of our clients and expertise of Fathomers," said Stephen Epple, Fathom's Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy.

The Marketo Engage specialists at Fathom, an Adobe Bronze Partner, collaborate with marketing leaders to implement and get the most from the marketing automation platform. For their work, Fathom has been recognized as 2016 Digital Services Partner of the Year, 2016 Sales Partner of the Year, and 2017 Digital Services finalist.

"Marketo Engage has allowed us to achieve incredible transformations with our clients. Whether it's streamlining marketing operations, improving lead management, or clearly connecting marketing investments to revenue, we always look forward to the marketing maturity we can make possible for clients with Marketo Engage," said Jherod Bauders, Fathom's Director of Nurture Marketing.

Fathom's team of digital marketing specialists includes Marketo Engage certified Solutions Architects, Experts, Consultants, and Revenue Cycle Analysts. From implementation and integration through strategy, execution, and measurement, Fathom's nurture marketing specialists help brands get the most from Marketo Engage.

About Fathom

We're digital marketers who believe strong strategy starts with deep roots – in our clients' business, in digital, and in outcomes. Our digital specialists work with marketing leaders to make the biggest possible impact with their resources. For our work, we've been recognized as Marketo Engage Digital Services Partner of the Year, seven-time top search marketing firm by AdAge, and five-time top workplace.

