Fathom Events and the Metropolitan Opera present live transmission of Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier to cinemas nationwide on Saturday, April 15, at 12PM ET

Soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the Marschallin, alongside mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as Octavian, and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie

DENVER , April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international soprano Lise Davidsen—recently praised for her role debut as the Marschallin in Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier—takes her critically acclaimed portrayal to cinemas nationwide via Fathom Events on Saturday, April 15, at 12PM ET as part of The Met: Live in HD series. The all-star cast also includes mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey in her company role debut as the Marschallin's young lover, the trouser role Octavian. Soprano Erin Morley is Sophie, the innocent young woman who comes between the Marschallin and Octavian, and bass Günther Groissböck is the boorish Baron Ochs—both reprising their acclaimed performances seen in the 2017 Live in HD transmission.

Maestro Simone Young, returning to the Met after 25 years, leads a cast that also features mezzo-soprano Katharine Goeldner as Annina, tenor René Barbera as the Italian Singer, tenor Thomas Ebenstein as Valzacchi, and baritone Brian Mulligan as Faninal.

Robert Carsen's elegant production from 2017—the Met's first new staging of the piece since 1969—sets the action in Vienna in 1911, on the cusp of the First World War.

Gary Halvorson directs the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, and world-renowned soprano Deborah Voigt hosts, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes access during the intermissions.

Fathom Events will also present encores of Der Rosenkavalier on Wednesday, April 19, at 12:00PM and 6:30PM, local time.

Tickets for Der Rosenkavalier are on sale through the Fathom Events website and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).

PRESS QUOTES

NYT Critic's Pick

"…the Marschallin is a woman of stature: influential, composed and well connected. Davidsen captures this naturally, exuding confidence…"

—The New York Times

"Five stars for Der Rosenkavalier at the Met … Lise Davidsen unleashes opulent sound"

—Financial Times

THE STARS OF DER ROSENKAVALIER

Simone Young, conductor; Sydney, Australia

Lise Davidsen, Marschallin; Stokke, Norway

Erin Morley, Sophie; Salt Lake City, Utah

Samantha Hankey, Octavian; Marshfield, Massachusetts

Katharine Goeldner, Annina; Sigourney, Iowa

René Barbera, Italian Singer; San Antonio, Texas

Thomas Ebenstein, Valzacchi; Carinthia, Austria

Brian Mulligan, Faninal; Endicott, New York

Günther Groissböck, Baron Ochs; Waidhofen, Austria

