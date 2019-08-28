Fathom Events Brings the Blockbuster Comedy "Ghostbusters" Back to the Big Screen for Its 35th Anniversary

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paranormal activity never looked as good, or as funny, as it did in the summer of 1984, when "Ghostbusters" became a pop-culture phenomenon – and 35 years later, Fathom Events is giving movie fans a chance to get slimed again, but for two nights only: Sunday, October 6, and Thursday, October 10.

Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary

While the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man will remain safely at a distance, this special 35th anniversary presentation of "Ghostbusters" will feature an introduction that reunites key members of the cast of this iconic film, sharing the memories of making a film that remains a cultural touchstone. The introduction will also include newly unearthed and rarely seen alternate takes from famous scenes.

Tickets to the "Ghostbusters" 35th anniversary screenings are available at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and Sony Pictures will present "Ghostbusters" in more than 600 movie theaters nationwide at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, October 6, and Thursday, October 10. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Nominated for two Academy Awards® -- Best Effects, Visual Effects; and Best Music, Original Song for Ray Parker Jr.'s ever-popular title tune – "Ghostbusters" boasts an incredible cast led by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson as a group of intrepid paranormal investigators who go into business for themselves to rid haunted buildings of troublesome spirits, unaware that their endeavor could save the world. Written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, and produced and directed by Ivan Reitman, "Ghostbusters" also stars Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts and William Atherton.

Upon opening on June 8, 1984, "Ghostbusters" took American movie theaters by storm, beginning its run as the No. 1 film, and continuing to attract audiences for a theatrical run of an eye-popping 30 weeks. The title song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 chart and remained a national bestseller for more than 20 weeks – including Halloween, when children all across the U.S. dressed as Peter Venkman, Raymond Stantz, Egon Spengler and Winston Zeddemore.

"'Ghostbusters' is a comedy legend and a movie legend, a movie whose immediate success has been followed by decades of fervent fan appreciation," said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas. "There's never been a comedy quite like it, and maybe never will be again, and Fathom Events is delighted to bring 'Ghostbusters' back to the big screen for longtime fans to enjoy again and new audiences to discover for the first time."

For artwork/photos related to the "Ghostbusters" 35th anniversary, visit the Fathom Events press site.



