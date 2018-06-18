Fathom Events Enhances Senior Leadership Team With Appointment of Three Seasoned Executives to Boost Growth of Premiere Event Cinema Distributor

Tom Bracken is a seasoned marketing executive with over 25 years of experience in entertainment, interactive gaming, technology, clean energy and new media industries. As Vice President of Marketing, he will be responsible for leading the strategy of Fathom's advertising, event marketing, digital marketing, branding, sponsorships and PR practices. Prior to joining Fathom Events, Bracken led marketing for Fortune 1000 and start-up companies including Evolution Digital, Comcast Technology Solutions, Technicolor and DIRECTV. Bracken has been successful in identifying new market opportunities, launching new businesses and developing strategic initiatives focused on increasing market share, profitability and shareholder value.

Nancy Silverstone is an accomplished media executive with deep experience in entertainment acquisitions and distribution. In her role as Vice President of Programming, Silverstone will be responsible for developing and establishing distribution strategies and acquiring content for Fathom Events. Most recently, she was the principal at the consulting firm she launched, Millstone Partners, LLC, where she consulted on several television and film content projects for a variety of media within worldwide distribution, OTT and independent film production. Prior to that, Silverstone served as Vice President of Program Acquisitions for Starz Entertainment, where she oversaw the negotiation of licensing deals with independent and major studios for first-run and library titles, library buyouts, co-productions, premieres and restoration deals. She also led initiatives in international programming and distribution at HBO and Fox Lorber.

Daren Miller has been with Fathom Events since 2014, where he has been a significant contributor to the company's content growth strategy, negotiated content licensing and managed Fathom's domestic and international content deals. In his new role as Vice President of Business Affairs & Strategy, Miller will retain his business affairs responsibilities as well as partner with the leadership team to establish corporate and organizational strategies domestically and abroad. He has previously held leadership positions at CenturyLink, Fox/Liberty Networks, Liberty Media Corporation and Tele-Communications, Inc. (TCI).

"I'm excited to work closely with our new and current executive team members to move Fathom and the event cinema industry forward, bringing new and exciting voices and experiences to the big screen and Fathom fans around the world," CEO of Fathom Events Ray Nutt said. "Tom, Nancy and Daren each bring a wealth of expertise and passion that will help us continue to redefine and lead event cinema and grow Fathom's business."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

