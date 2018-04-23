Fathom Events Expands Live Cinema Broadcast Network to More Than 1,700 Screens Through Extended DISH Network Agreement

The network expansion will include adding theater locations and screens for current network exhibitors including Fathom Events' owners, AMC, Cinemark and Regal as well as new partners, including Harkins, Megaplex, Bow Tie and others. Capacity in major markets as well as new markets nationwide will be added based on historical event cinema performance data.

This upgrade will enhance Fathom's already unparalleled ability to monitor and troubleshoot before and on event night with real-time information on the health of the network.

"This upgrade will change the way audiences experience content at their cinemas by providing access to live and pre-recorded event cinema content," Fathom Events VP of Operations Lynne Schmidt said. "We're eager to build relationships with our new and current partners and cannot wait to see what the coming months bring."

"The events we've shown in our theaters through Fathom have been incredibly successful and attract a variety of new audiences," said Cal Gundersen, Vice President & Head Film Buyer, Megaplex Theatres. "We are thrilled to now be able to offer their full programming slate with the expansion of their live network into our theaters."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and beloved anime titles like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

