Fathom Events Grosses More Than $3.2MM at the Box Office This Week

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events grossed more than $3.2 million dollars at the US box office this week marking its first multi-million sales week since COVID 19 shuttered theaters. God's Not Dead: We The People (Pinnacle Peak Pictures) grossed close to $1.2MM over a three-day window, Studio Ghibli Fest 2021: Spirited Away 20th Anniversary (GKIDS) grossed over $865,000, After We Fell (Voltage Pictures) grossed $842,000, Universal Monsters: Dracula & Frankenstein Double Feature (Universal Pictures) grossed $151,000, and The Evil Dead 40th Anniversary (Grindhouse Releasing) reported a box office of $199,000.

"It's been a big week for Fathom and our partners," said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. "We are thrilled to see consumers returning to theaters and taking advantage of the unique entertainment opportunities only Fathom can offer."

Moviegoers can also see these and other upcoming events at a local theater and can get more information at www.FathomEvents.com.

10/9 The Opening of the MET Live in HD: Boris Godunov

10/10 Scream 25th Anniversary

10/11 7 Churches of the Revelation: Times of Fire

10/14 RAD 35th Anniversary

ABOUT FATHOM EVENTS

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

www.fathomevents.com

