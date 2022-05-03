Fathom Events presents Franco Zeffirelli's majestic production of Puccini's Turandot, live from the Metropolitan Opera to cinemas nationwide on May 7

Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska Stars as the title princess

Live cinema transmission begins at 12:55PM ET

DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puccini's grandest spectacle, Turandot, returns to cinemas nationwide on Saturday, May 7, at 12:55PM ET, as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska, who starred in Live in HD transmissions of Verdi's Aida and Nabucco in previous seasons, sings the title princess. Franco Zeffirelli's extravagant production—with spectacular sets and stage pageantry—also features South Korean tenor Yonghoon Lee as Calàf, Turandot's princely suitor, who risks everything to win her heart and sings "Nessun dorma," one of the most famous arias in all of opera. Albanian soprano Ermonela Jaho sings Liù, and Italian bass Ferruccio Furlanetto portrays king Timur. Italian conductor Marco Armiliato leads Puccini's stirring score.

American soprano Nadine Sierra, who is currently starring in the title role of the Met's new production of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, which will be the next Live in HD on Saturday, May 21, hosts the live transmission.

Fathom Events will also present an encore of Turandot on Wednesday, May, 11 at 1:30 and 6:00 pm local time.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Visit your local theater website for the most up-to-date information related to their health and safety measures.

Photo Gallery

PRESS QUOTES

"Unquestionably powerful" —The New York Times

"Franco Zeffirelli's 1987 production is one of the gems in the Met repertory." —Huffington Post

THE STARS OF TURANDOT

Marco Armiliato, conductor; Hometown: Genoa, Italy

Liudmyla Monastyrska, Turandot; Hometown: Kiev, Ukraine

Yonghoon Lee, Calàf; Hometown: Seoul, South Korea

Ermonela Jaho, Liù; Hometown: Tirana, Albania

Ferruccio Furlanetto, Timur; Hometown: Sacile, Italy

