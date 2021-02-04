Fathom Expands Domestic Tooling & Injection Molding Capabilities: Acquires Summit Tooling & Summit Plastics

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Manufacturing announces the acquisition of Summit Tooling and Summit Plastics, a leading precision tooling and injection molding services provider specializing in small-to-medium prototype injection molds for the domestic market. This acquisition will greatly expand Fathom's domestic injection molding capabilities.

Summit Joins Fathom Manufacturing

"Summit's focus on customers during the design, prototyping and low-volume production stages of a product's life cycle perfectly aligns with Fathom's unique customer value proposition. We're excited to work with the Summit team to explore opportunities to even better serve its customers through Fathom's comprehensive digital manufacturing platform while also providing Fathom's existing customer base with expanded domestic quick-turn precision tooling and molding capabilities." / / Ryan Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Fathom

"The recent "Made in America" executive order will continue to drive demand for domestic manufacturing. Since the pandemic began, reliance on offshore suppliers and manufacturers has led to significant supply chain disruptions. Domestic manufacturing decreases transportation costs and time, and with improvements in technology and automation, quick-turn domestic manufacturing will allow our customers to bring competitively priced products onto the market faster." // Rich Stump, Chief Commercial Officer, Fathom

"Since my wife, Michelle, and I founded Summit 25 years ago, we have been committed to providing outstanding quality and customer service to build the business into a leader in the design, engineering and construction of molds and precision components. We've now reached an inflection point in our growth trajectory, and we believe Fathom is the perfect fit in terms of both culture and customer value proposition to help take Summit to the next level." / / Dan Martin, President, Summit

Fathom's in-depth expertise begins with a technology agnostic approach backed by a national footprint where we utilize:

14 Different Manufacturing Processes

6 Additive Technologies

90+ Industrial Grade Additive Systems

155+ Mills, Lathes, Presses & 3D Printers

CNC Machining

Urethane Casting

Injection Molding

Finishing & Assembly

Working with Fathom provides comprehensive access to the most relevant equipment and expertise in digital manufacturing, engineering, and prototyping.

With the Summit acquisition, Fathom is strongly poised to lead the digital manufacturing revolution and answer on-shore demand with expanded domestic injection molding capabilities.

ABOUT SUMMIT TOOLING & SUMMIT PLASTICS:

Founded in 1996, Summit Tooling. and Summit Plastics (collectively, "Summit") is a leading provider of high-quality plastic injection mold design, precision mold-making and close-tolerance injection molding. Specializing in small-to-medium prototype injection molds, Summit primarily serves customers in the medical and packaging end markets through a fleet of over 30 CNC, EDM and injection machines outside of Chicago in McHenry, Illinois. To learn more, visit www.summittooling.com.



ABOUT FATHOM:

Fathom is one of the largest digital manufacturing platforms offering on-demand manufacturing in North America. With more than 100 large-platform industrial-grade 3D printing machines and a national footprint with more than 200,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across five facilities, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding & tooling, urethane casting, and design and engineering. Founded more than 35 years ago, Fathom is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive and IOT sectors. Fathom holds ISO 9001 and AS9100 Rev D certifications and is ITAR registered. To learn more, visit www.fathommfg.com.

