Fathom Holdings Hires Vice President of Recruiting, as Company Focuses on Expansion of National Agent Network

Laggan will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Company's agent growth initiative, known as 'Talent Acquisition.' Launched in April 2020, this initiative contributed to a 39% increase in agent growth in the 2020 second quarter, despite the pandemic, compared with the same quarter last year. Fathom reported the highest percentage of growth of all publicly traded real estate brokerages for the 2020 second quarter, while still being a private company.

Reporting directly to Chief Brand Officer Wendy Forsythe, Laggan will manage a team of talent acquisition specialists to concentrate on sharing the Fathom Realty value proposition with real estate agents across the country who would benefit by affiliating with Fathom. He will also act as a business coach, sales manager, and subject matter expert on the topic of recruiting and attracting agents.

Laggan joined Fathom Realty from Laggan LLC., a firm he founded in 2018 to provide real estate agents and brokerages with team building and revenue generating consulting. Prior to that, he was with Carrington Real Estate Services, where he held the roles of Vice President of the Southeast-West Region, and later, as one of only two Regional Vice Presidents for the firm. Laggan previously was the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Direct Tampa and was Managing Broker of Prudential Tropical Realty. He has been a top-producing real estate agent who sold more than 100 homes annually. Laggan attended Central Bible College and the Bob Hogue School of Real Estate. He volunteers and supports multiple charities, including the Sunshine Kids Foundation, Samaritan Ministries and multiple Greyhound rescue organizations.

"Growing our agent count with dedicated, productive, and professional real estate professionals is an important initiative for Fathom," said CEO Joshua Harley. "The Company's growth last quarter, in part, reflected the talent acquisition team. Russ' joining Fathom, with his strong skill-set, should help drive the Company's expansion and further improve the team's capture and conversion rate. Over his career, Russ has personally recruited hundreds of agents, managed teams numbering more than 900, and managed multiple franchise brokerages with more than $200 million in production."

"I am a believer that the best results come from building a culture to be envious of, a team to be proud of, and a system that is scalable," Laggan said. "Fathom already embodies these attributes, and I look forward to helping build a quality, larger national agent network as the Company focuses on accelerating its growth."

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies. For more information visit www.fathomrealty.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, accelerating growth and expansion of the Company's national agent network. No assurance can be given that the Company will accelerate its growth or be able to attract new agents. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: reliance on key personnel; technology risks; competitive risks; and the others set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for its initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

