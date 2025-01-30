Fathom Holdings Partners with Locafy Limited to Boost Real Estate Agents' Visibility in Local Search Results

CARY, N.C. and PERTH, Australia, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced a strategic partnership with Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) ("Locafy"), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in "entity-based" search engine optimization (SEO). The collaboration aims to empower Fathom's more than 14,500 real estate agents with advanced local marketing tools, enhancing their visibility in organic search results and driving real estate transactions across neighborhoods in the U.S.

The partnership leverages Locafy's innovative publishing solutions and proprietary SEO technology to deliver first-page search prominence for targeted keywords and locations. The initial engagement focuses on elevating Fathom agents' presence in select neighborhoods within multiple markets. The long-term goal is to deploy a scalable solution enabling all Fathom agents to easily enhance their online visibility, helping consumers connect with real estate professionals in their local communities.

"At Fathom, we are committed to providing our agents with best-in-class tools and technology to help them succeed," said Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings. "By partnering with Locafy, we're equipping our agents with a powerful local marketing solution that will increase their visibility online, strengthen their presence in the neighborhoods they serve, and ultimately drive more business."

The collaboration integrates Locafy's cutting-edge technology with Fathom's extensive database of neighborhoods, transaction information, and agent profiles. The result will be a comprehensive solution offering near real-time, localized information for consumers seeking to buy or sell properties, while also showcasing Fathom agents' expertise.

"We are confident that our proprietary SEO technology can help Fathom agents achieve their goals of increased visibility in local search results in a very cost-effective manner," said Gavin Burnett, CEO of Locafy Limited. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to help businesses succeed in their target markets, and we're excited to scale this solution to benefit Fathom's extensive network of agents."

This strategic partnership underscores both companies' commitment to leveraging advanced technology to create meaningful connections between consumers and real estate professionals in local markets.

About Fathom Holdings

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, title, mortgage, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokers and agents. For more information, visit www.fathomrealty.com.

About Locafy Limited

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) is a global leader in location-based digital marketing solutions, specializing in helping businesses achieve top search rankings for targeted keywords and locations. For more information, visit www.locafy.com.

