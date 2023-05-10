Fathom Holdings to Participate in the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

CARY, N.C., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will participate in the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference being held at Intercontinental New York Times Square.

Fathom Founder and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Harley and President and Chief Financial Officer Marco Fregenal will present on May 17, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. ET and hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham representative or Fathom's investor relations team at [email protected].

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:

Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Fathom Realty