Fathom Holdings to Participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference

Fathom Realty

05 Mar, 2024, 08:05 ET

CARY, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA.

Fathom Chief Executive Officer Marco Fregenal will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference on March 18-19, 2024.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Roth representative or Fathom's investor relations team at [email protected]

About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover 
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
[email protected]

SOURCE Fathom Realty

Fathom Holdings Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call for Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET

