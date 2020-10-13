Fathom Invests in Team, Hires Vice President of People

"As we seek new ways to live our Purpose and make the lives of Fathomers and our clients better, the most important investment we can make is in our people. Jessica is a dynamic and gifted leader. Her experience engaging, nurturing, and inspiring teams is exactly what we need in this new role. We're so lucky to have her passion, vision, and leadership on our team," said Steve Kessen, Fathom's CEO.

As Fathom's Vice President of People, Baker will lead all aspects of the firm's people strategy including performance management and improvement, learning and development, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, and other employee experience strategic initiatives.

"I'm excited to join a team whose values so closely align with my own personal convictions," said Jessica Baker, Fathom's VP, People. "I look forward to building on the cultural foundation that makes Fathom such a uniquely special place and helping our people become the best versions of themselves."

Prior to joining Fathom, Baker helped brands and agencies unlock the power of their people at scale through processes, practices, tools, and products. Her experience includes leadership roles at KeyBank and Swagelok, co-founding Falls Digital, and even time at Fathom as a digital marketing strategist in 2006 and 2007.

We're digital marketers who believe strong strategy starts with deep roots – in our clients' business, in digital, and in outcomes. Our digital specialists work with marketing leaders to make the biggest possible impact with their resources.

