Fathom Realty Announces Promotion of DeJane Kerr to Senior Vice President of Operations

CARY, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that its subsidiary, Fathom Realty has promoted DeJane Kerr to Senior Vice President of Operations. Kerr will continue to oversee agent support, compliance, onboarding, training, and the implementation of Fathom's technology. Kerr will continue to report to Samantha Giuggio, Fathom's Chief Operations Officer.

DeJane Kerr

Kerr joined Fathom Realty in 2010 as a licensed broker and became a District Director in 2013. She has thirteen years of experience with Fathom which gives her a unique perspective to continue Fathom Realty's growth and expansion objectives. Over the years, her role extended to agent management, training, and real estate compliance oversight, and she was promoted to Director of National Training, where she established and cultivated a national training department. This department delivered real-time, centralized online, on-demand, and in-person training to Fathom's agents and leadership nationwide. Notably, Kerr pioneered the development of Fathom's highly successful Mentor Program, designed to pair certified mentors with new agents, equipping them with the foundational skills necessary to foster their own thriving real estate businesses. She has also had a hands-on role, helping to establish numerous centralized support teams as the company grew. For her outstanding contributions, Kerr received Fathom's prestigious CEO Award for Excellence in 2015. Kerr's innovation and expertise were also evident in her integral role in the evolution of Fathom's proprietary cloud-based technology platform, intelliAgent. Furthermore, she led the migration of Fathom's customer relationship management system and website platform and the implementation of an industry-leading learning management system, all geared to ensuring the company remained at the forefront of technological advancements in the real estate industry.

"DeJane has been an integral part of Fathom for over a decade and has played a pivotal role at all organizational levels," said Fathom CEO Marco Fregenal. "As we work toward our agent growth goals, her experience and leadership will be vital to our continued success."

"I'm grateful to have DeJane in her new role as Senior Vice President of Operations as we work toward continued agent growth and retention. Her steady leadership and industry knowledge will be essential," said Fathom Realty Chief Operations Officer Samantha Giuggio. "DeJane's skills and real estate experience, along with the designations she has earned and positions she has held at state and local levels, are among the many reasons she is an asset to maintaining Fathom's compliance. Additionally, her thorough understanding of what agents need to grow their businesses ensures that all operational processes and technology are agent-focused."

"I am honored by this promotion. We have all worked diligently to cultivate a rewarding environment while growing Fathom. I'm fortunate to be part of such an incredible team and look forward to what the future holds for Fathom Realty," said DeJane Kerr.

As Senior Vice President of Operations, Kerr's unwavering dedication and extensive expertise will undoubtedly contribute significantly to Fathom Realty's ongoing success and commitment to delivering unparalleled services to its agents and clients. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kerr holds a North Carolina Real Estate Broker license and has garnered several industry designations and numerous awards for her excellence. She actively participates in various professional associations, including the Professional Standards Committee and NC Realtors Risk Management Committee. She is a past president of the Women's Council of REALTORS® - Raleigh Regional Network.

