Fathom Realty Continues to Grow Agent Network in Massachusetts

CARY, N.C., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that its subsidiary, Fathom Realty has expanded its operations in Massachusetts through the addition of Council Realty, a prominent name in Pioneer Valley, Massachusetts. This creates a powerful alliance, combining companies' strengths and expertise to best serve home buyers and sellers.

Council Realty gains access to an unparalleled suite of resources, innovative technologies, and comprehensive support systems by joining the Fathom Realty family. Combined with Fathom Realty's service culture, these powerful tools will empower Council Realty's 22 real estate agents to elevate their business and deliver exceptional client results.

"This is an exciting moment for Fathom Realty and Council Realty," Marco Fregenal, Chief Financial Officer and President of Fathom Holdings, Inc. "Together, we can build upon the foundations of success established by Council Realty and expand our reach, offering agents an unrivaled platform to achieve their professional goals and provide exceptional service to buyers and sellers alike."

"Joining Fathom simply made sense for our agents' growth and to benefit our clients. The support, technology, and training our agents get with Fathom is critical for their continued success. Additionally, Fathom's culture was a perfect fit for us. We are excited to be part of the Fathom family," said Marvin Council, Founder of Council Realty.

Fathom Realty is committed to seamless integration and smooth transition for Council Realty agents and their clients. The shared vision of both companies revolves around delivering exceptional experiences and cultivating lasting relationships within the Council Realty.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the company's ability to significantly bring more mortgage business to its loan officers. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks related to acquisitions; risks related to general economic conditions, including interest rates; risks in effectively managing rapid growth in our business; reliance on key personnel; competitive risks; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

