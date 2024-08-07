Fathom Realty Introduces Two New Agent Commission Plans with Enhanced Revenue Share

The Fathom Max plan offers a highly competitive reduced transaction fee of $465 with a $9,000 annual cap, while improving Fathom's gross profit potential compared to the legacy Fathom One plan, which is being phased out to new agents. Existing agents will be able to stay on their current plan. The Fathom Share plan features an industry-low 12% commission split with a $12,000 annual cap, providing twice the revenue share opportunity over the Max plan, and highly completive with other revenue share models.

"Josh Harley founded Fathom with a mission of transforming the industry through radical innovation, fostering a culture of care, and offering agents the highest income potential," said Fathom Holdings CEO Marco Fregenal. "By offering agents flexibility and lucrative growth opportunities, we aim to attract top talent and drive sustained growth. These new plans reaffirm our commitment to providing superior value to our agents and offering our agents a choice of plans while fostering organizational profitability."

For more information about Fathom Realty and its new Max and Share plans, visit FathomCareers.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the potential increase of gross profits for Fathom under the new agent commission plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks related to acquisitions and the integration of acquisition; risks related to general economic conditions, including interest rates; risks in effectively managing rapid growth in our business; reliance on key personnel; competitive risks; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

