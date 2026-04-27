Fathom Therapeutics, Formerly Atommap, Raises $47 Million in Oversubscribed Series A Financing to Translate Physics and AI-Enabled Small Molecule Design into Next-Generation Medicines

Financing led by Sutter Hill Ventures; company names new Chief Business Officer, adds independent board member, and establishes Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Therapeutics, formerly Atommap Corp., a company that uses quantum chemistry and AI to design novel drug molecules by predicting their behavior inside living cells, today announced an oversubscribed $47 million Series A financing. Sutter Hill Ventures led the round, with participation from Chemistry, Alexandria Venture Investments, and Empire State Development's NY Ventures, among others.

Fathom's founders are Huafeng Xu, PhD, CEO; Yujie Wu, PhD, Chief Technology Officer; and Jesus Izaguirre, PhD, Chief Computational Scientist. Fathom logo

Microcosmos, the company's drug design engine, uses proprietary algorithms to simulate protein motion at atomic resolution, generating data on dynamic behavior that has been difficult to capture at scale. These algorithms accelerate modeling of protein dynamics by 10,000x without compromising accuracy. The simulations, based on physics, enable generative design of small molecules that reshape protein behavior for the desired therapeutic effect.

"Current drug discovery efforts are limited by reliance on static structures of isolated proteins," said Huafeng Xu, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Fathom Therapeutics. "Microcosmos is a world model of drugs in living cells that surpasses these limitations by translating accurate quantum mechanical calculations to measurable cellular outcomes."

Microcosmos has demonstrated significant early momentum in guiding the discovery and optimization of molecules for multiple classes of targets and small molecule modalities. In one case, the Fathom discovery team used Microcosmos to generate novel degraders against an "undruggable" target. Within six weeks, the platform produced potent, highly selective candidates that are now being optimized for advancement into the clinic to address a major unmet medical need.

"We backed Huafeng because he wanted to rethink how machines understand molecules, combining the best of physics and machine learning to actually move the frontier in computational drug design," said Keith Loebner, Managing Director at Sutter Hill Ventures.

"He and the world-class team he's assembled have demonstrated that their approach not only works, but works better than we imagined. We're proud to lead this round, turning Fathom's field-defining molecular design capability into new medicines for patients." Founded in 1962, Sutter Hill Ventures' previous investments include NVIDIA, Snowflake, Pure Storage, Corcept Therapeutics, GRAIL, and Forty Seven.

The new funding will accelerate the scaling of Fathom's lab-in-the-loop capabilities and the expansion of internal discovery programs in high-impact diseases. The company's leadership has collectively advanced 19 drugs to the clinic, including seven FDA-approved medicines. Fathom has an active pipeline and multiple external discovery partnerships.

"We started Fathom to build a flywheel for new small molecule medicines that previously seemed impossible," said Dr. Xu.

Fathom's two other co-founders, Jesús Izaguirre, PhD, previously at Roivant Discovery and Silicon Therapeutics, and Yujie Wu, PhD, previously at Roivant Discovery and Schrödinger, are pioneers in building molecular models for drug discovery.

"Fathom stood out to us as a company tackling one of the most ambitious and technically difficult challenges in biotech — already showing the real ability to translate computational results into molecules with promising therapeutic profiles," said Ethan Kurzweil, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Chemistry. "We're excited to back Fathom as they work to build medicines that would be impossible to create any other way."

New Appointments

Alongside the financing, Fathom announced two additions to its leadership.

Mandana Honu, PhD, has joined as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Honu is a strategic advisor to Sutter Hill Ventures and previously held roles as Head of Business Development at Protillion Biosciences, Chief Scientific Officer at Kaleidoscope Bio, and Head of Scientific Assessments and Corporate Business Development at Resilience.

Diala Ezzeddine, PhD, a seasoned biotech entrepreneur and executive, has joined the board of directors. Dr. Ezzeddine brings over 20 years of experience in founding and scaling biotech companies at the cutting edge of drug discovery innovation, including X-Chem Pharmaceuticals and Magnet Biomedicine.

Scientific Advisory Board

Fathom has established a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to guide the company's drug design strategy and pipeline development. Members include Ian Taylor, PhD (former Chief Scientific Officer of Arvinas); Dimitris Agrafiotis, PhD, FRSC (Director at Arsenal Capital Partners, formerly Chief Information Officer Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research and Chief Digital Officer at Generate Biomedicines); and Bruce Zetter, PhD (Professor of Cancer Biology at Harvard University and Boston Children's Hospital).

"I welcome this extraordinary team of scientific and business leaders to our internal leadership, board, and SAB, who bring deep expertise and complementary perspectives across biology, technology, partnering, and translational medicine," said Dr. Xu. "Each of these leaders shares our ambitious goal of pushing the molecular frontier to deliver better therapies to patients, and their combined expertise will accelerate the process of taking each idea to regulatory approval."

About Fathom Therapeutics

Fathom Therapeutics is a drug design company that uses physics-based simulations and AI to model protein motion and interactions at atomic resolution. Its Microcosmos platform simulates protein dynamics, producing the data needed to design small molecules with differentiated therapeutic effects and reduced off-target risk. The company has an active internal pipeline, multiple discovery partnerships, and has advanced its lead program into animal efficacy studies. Fathom was founded by the team behind the Anton supercomputer and the most widely used software for predicting protein-drug binding. The company is headquartered in New York, with a second office in Boston.

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Ryan Flinn

In Like Flinn Communications

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SOURCE Atommap Corporation