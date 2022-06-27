Fathym announces the addition of Sergio Sotolongo to its board of directors

BOULDER, Colo., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Sotolongo brings an extensive background in finance to Fathym through his 22-year career at Goldman Sachs. After graduating from Princeton, Mr. Sotolongo quickly rose to senior management and travelled internationally for the firm, advising central bank and sovereign clients as head of Goldman Sachs' International Desk.

Mr. Sotolongo joined Fathym's board after helping the company establish a relationship with senior management at Goldman Sachs. As a board member, Mr. Sotolongo will advise Fathym on its growth capital and exit strategies.

Mr. Sotolongo is currently the CEO of Student Funding Group, a partner with Sallie Mae and a provider of private student loans. Mr. Sotolongo has served and advised numerous university, civic and business boards, including serving as Chair of the Association of Black Princeton Alumni, Vice Chair of the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone, and Treasurer of the Executive Leadership Board.

Apart from his work at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Sotolongo has arranged close to a billion dollars in financings. Mr. Sotolongo is joining Fathym's board because of Fathym's unique ability to empower developers to host, manage and deploy future-proof web projects and applications, with the flexibility and speed the modern web demands. In a time of financial reorganization, Fathym has brought on Mr. Sotolongo with his background in grounded finance because Fathym is firmly rooted in creating actual value, not speculation.

Fathym

Fathym is unique within the rapidly evolving low-code/no-code platforms as it provides customers with the ability to chart their own course in automating the development of SaaS products. Rather than constraining builders of web-based projects with a closed path for development, as is the case with today's no-code platforms, Fathym's proprietary technology provides customers with an open-ended framework.

Divides and conquers work concurrently with powerful micro frontends.

Handles the heavy lifting of the hosting and DevOps automation.

Gives the freedom to use multiple frameworks, static site generators or no code builders on the same project.

Provides a streamlined PaaS developer experience.

Future-proofs the tech stack as clients scale to their own automated Azure cloud when ready.

Fathym General Availability

Fathym concluded its beta period in April 2022 and is now generally available with 22,000 signups and nearly 10,000 sites and web applications deployed.

Fathym Advantage

Fathym provides the ability for technologies to be reused across private equity funds' portfolios. As tech companies layoff workers at the highest rate since 2020, organizations must invest in the power of technology to discover efficiencies, make significant changes and reap downstream exponential returns. Fathym provides its users a true technological beachhead - a framework to interact with and create intellectual property value while truly owning everything from end to end.

