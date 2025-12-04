Fatigue risk persists in commercial transport globally according to Seeing Machines' latest Guardian Insights Report, released today

More than 3 million risky driving events recorded across 3.7 billion kilometres of travel worldwide

Fatigue peaks between 3.00am and 5.00am in almost every region

Distraction events prevail but behaviours shift as mobile device use declines sharply across most markets

CANBERRA, Australia, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, today released its 2024-25 Guardian Insights Report, providing an in-depth view of global driver fatigue and distraction trends across its installed base of approximately 60,000 vehicles globally, derived from naturalistic driving data captured between October 2024 and September 2025.

The report analyses over 3 million risky driving events, verified by human analysts in real time, across more than 3.7 billion kilometres travelled. The data reveals several enduring problematic behavioural patterns across all regions, such as elevated fatigue risk in the early morning and on weekends.

Distraction tends to be higher during daytime hours, with several regions showing peak levels in the morning - often around 8.00am. Notably, cell-phone use as a source of distraction is declining in every region except the UK - an encouraging sign that efforts to curb this high-risk behaviour are working. However, other forms of distraction remain stable or are increasing, reinforcing the need for ongoing action to address emerging distraction behaviours globally.

These driver states and behaviours exhibit a high degree of year-on-year predictability, offering fleets clear opportunities to design and deploy targeted strategies to mitigate fatigue and distraction among their workforce during known high-risk periods.

The information provided in the Guardian Insights Report can also assist policymakers and safety advocates better understand and ultimately reduce driver impairment risks, aligning with Seeing Machines' mission of achieving zero transport-related fatalities and injuries.

"Progress requires collaboration across industry, regulators, and operators, and we are committed to contributing insights that drive meaningful change," said Dr Mike Lenné, Chief Safety Officer at Seeing Machines. "I invite you to explore the data, reflect on the trends, and consider the role we can each play in ensuring every fleet driver, and every road user, gets home safely."

Download the 2024-25 Guardian Insights Report here.

