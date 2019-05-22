FatPipe Announces General Availability of Integrated LTE to its Intelligent Edge SD-WAN Devices

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe Networks, the inventors and multiple patents holder of key SD-WAN technologies, announced the availability of integrated LTE as a WAN option in its intelligent edge SD-WANs. This innovation is designed to assist small branches in having a back up to their fixed line solutions. In addition, customers can also use multiple 4G/LTE connections in locations where they do not have fixed line options.

FatPipe's SD-WAN provides automatic failover and intelligent load balancing from one line to another without dropping a session or VPN connection. This ensures that a session or a VoIP call is not dropped when a line fails and the session is carried over to another line.

"This is of great value to retail and financial institutions as they do not have to re-start a session or double charge a customer by mistake," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe, "FatPipe's LTE option has been available to early adoption customers for a year and now we are formally announcing the general availability. FatPipe is also 5G ready."

FatPipe's Integration of LTE into its Intelligent Edge SD-WAN leverages three of FatPipe's previous innovations:

FatPipe's superior patented SD-WAN technology enables data to be placed on a single line and failed over seamlessly to a second line without dropping the session or packets vs other SD-WAN technologies that either drop the sessions and have to be re-started or have to duplicate the packets on two lines, which places undue burden on bandwidth by double bandwidth needs. Such duplication technology is especially detrimental to LTE and 4G transmissions. FatPipe's patented Dynamic IP addressing scheme technology, which can use dynamic (not fixed) IP addresses of LTE and aggregate the line with a fixed IP. This reduces monthly costs, especially for LTE cards. ­FatPipe WAN optimization reduces the amount of data transmitted by 40% to 90%, further reducing LTE costs.

FatPipe's SD-WAN solutions simplify multi-vendor interoperability and include key features that transcend WAN failures to maintain business continuity, including zero-touch branch deployment, hybrid WAN connectivity, tuned application performance, easy integration, granular network visibility, multi-path security, secure full mesh VPN connectivity and flexible centralized policy deployments.

"FatPipe's intelligent edge with 4G directly addresses market demand in our customer base," said Dante Passalacqua, "FatPipe's unparalleled SD-WAN with an integrated modem further simplifies the ease of deployment and creates a cost-effective solution for our customers, especially in retail. We are pleased that FatPipe is very responsive to market needs; FatPipe makes it easy for us to offer our customers the best in class solutions."

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 11 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world's best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, and more than 700 resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US. For more information, visit www.fatpipe.com .

