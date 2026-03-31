FatPipe Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

FatPipe to bring Secure SD-WAN and cybersecurity solutions to new customers with TD SYNNEX

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATN), the inventor of software-defined wide area networking and a leader in enterprise-class Secure SD-WAN and cybersecurity solutions, today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will expand the reach of FatPipe's award-winning networking and cybersecurity solutions to enterprise partners and customers across the globe.

"Partnering with TD SYNNEX marks an important milestone for FatPipe as we continue to expand our global channel footprint," said Sanch Datta, President and CTO at FatPipe. "TD SYNNEX has built one of the most powerful technology distribution ecosystems in the world, and this relationship will help us accelerate go-to-market execution, empower partners, and bring FatPipe's secure networking and cybersecurity solutions to more organizations worldwide."

The partnership is expected to broaden FatPipe's sales reach and make it easier for partners and customers to access FatPipe's portfolio of secure SD-WAN, SASE, WAN optimization, network security, and cybersecurity solutions. FatPipe's platform is designed to help organizations simplify network management, improve application performance, strengthen cybersecurity, and support increasingly distributed, cloud-driven environments.

"At TD SYNNEX, we help our partners meet today's needs and prepare for what's next by bringing together specialized expertise and a unified digital experience," said Scott Young, SVP, Vendor Management, at TD SYNNEX. "By adding FatPipe to our vendor portfolio, we're expanding the breadth and depth of our security offerings so customers can increase efficiencies, differentiate in the market and drive future growth."

By bringing together intelligent traffic management, secure connectivity, resilience, and centralized orchestration, FatPipe helps organizations improve uptime, reduce complexity, lower operational costs, and scale securely across branch, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

For more information about FatPipe and its solutions, please visit https://www.fatpipeinc.com/.

About FatPipe

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe introduced a full single stack cybersecurity solution designed to be sold to the same customer profile, and buyer as FatPipe. FatPipe currently has 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

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About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

SOURCE FatPipe Networks