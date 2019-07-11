FatPipe Announces Superior SD-WAN Performance for Cloud-Hosted Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

SALT LAKE CITY, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe Networks, the inventors and multiple patents holder of key SD-WAN technologies, announced today that it has partnered with RingCentral to deliver enterprise quality unified communications and collaboration to its customers.

FatPipe scored high on RingCentral's mean opinion score (MOS) tests performing better than others and remaining in the green zone even when packet drops exceeded 15 percent. This provides end users with the best possible experience given line conditions. Fatpipe assists in managing jitter and latency to ensure that corporate customers get the best experience. With FatPipe's technology, there is no need for a dedicated express route line or to duplicate packets to achieve this performance. Duplicating packets doubles the bandwidth consumption at the provider's and the end user's end, resulting in increased costs. Providers benefit from FatPipe's patented technology by continuing to overprovision their data circuits, contributing to their profitability. End users benefit by having extra bandwidth freed up for other applications.

"FatPipe's strong showing in MOS tests is a result of its robust patented technology that is unparalleled, especially for VoIP and UCaaS," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO FatPipe Networks. "FatPipe's over-the-top data transmission technology results in the lowest possible latency, combined with its automatic failover of VoIP and UCaaS calls to available lines without dropping packets, makes for superior customer experiences."

FatPipe is available as a virtual machine in AWS. RingCentral customers can license FatPipe in AWS and have it alongside RingCentral's hosted solution. End users can obtain a FatPipe for their branch or HQ location to complete the installation.

"SD-WAN is a leading technology being deployed across enterprises to assure the highest-levels of quality of service and availability," said Curtis Peterson, senior vice president, cloud operations, RingCentral. "FatPipe's technology enables enterprises to assist in managing jitter and latency to ensure that customers get the best communications experience."

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world's best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, and more than 700 resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US. For more information, visit www.fatpipe.com . Follow us on Twitter @FatPipe_Inc.

Contacts:

FatPipe Networks

(800) 724-8521 x 1226

pr@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE FatPipe Networks

Related Links

http://www.fatpipe.com

