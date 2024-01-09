FatPipe Networks ('FatPipe Networks') is positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) vendors.

FatPipe Networks, with its comprehensive technology for Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named FatPipe Networks as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), 2023.

Kaushik V., Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "FatPipe Networks offers a robust SD-WAN solution that incorporates FatPipe's patented Multi-Path security and provides agile deployment and management across the entire fleet of branch offices. The solution provides policy-based networking forwarding, management of load across the underlaying network paths, and centralized WAN management across the branch offices, applications, and cloud resources. The solution offers robust support and optimization of high-bandwidth applications within the existing network resources, which eliminates overprovisioning, and seamless application delivery within the branch offices and users." "With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, FatPipe Networks has been positioned amongst the 2023 technology leaders in the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market," adds Kaushik.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Quote by FatPipe Networks:

"Fatpipe is honored to be ranked as 'Technology Leader' by Spark Matrix. Our emphasis on the best of breed products, and attention to outstanding customer service is reflected in the survey. We appreciate the work done by Spark Matrix to provide an objective customer driven ranking," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO FatPipe Networks. "This recognition validates our customer-centric approach to SDWAN, WAN Edge, and SASE offerings and support."

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe Networks invented and pioneered software defined path selection and seamless failover, which is a key component of SD-WAN solution. FatPipe offers solutions for network reliability, Hybrid-WAN redundancy, improved network performance and security for wide area connectivity. FatPipe securely manages enterprise and government data traffic and was the first to achieve NIST military grade FIPS-140-2 certification. FatPipe provides robust application visibility and analytics. FatPipe currently has 13 U.S. patents and a number of technology claims related to multipath, SD-WAN and selective encryption for broadband networks. FatPipe, has offices in the United States and India and more than 600 resellers worldwide including large ISPs. Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

