Fattal Hotel Group's First US Acquisition: A Strategic Entry into the American Market

Leading European hospitality company signs agreement to acquire premium Manhattan hotel

LONDON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fattal Hotel Group, owner and operator of 329 hotels in 22 countries, including the flagship Leonardo Hotels brand, has signed an agreement to acquire The Blakely Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The acquisition marks the company's first hotel investment in the United States and a significant milestone in its evolution from a leading European hospitality operator into a global hotel group. The acquisition completed on 7th July 2026.

Located on West 55th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenue, the 117-room property occupies a prime position in the heart of Manhattan's hotel and entertainment district and is within a short walking distance of Central Park, Times Square and Fifth Avenue.

The hotel, a pre-war structure features 117 guestrooms, including 42 suites, with room sizes notably larger than the Manhattan average

Following completion of the acquisition, Fattal Hotel Group plans to undertake a comprehensive renovation and repositioning programme. The hotel will remain closed during redevelopment and is expected to reopen in mid-2027 under one of the group's existing brands.

David Fattal, Founder of The Fattal Group said: "Entering the US market is a landmark moment for Fattal Hotel Group, and a major strategic step in our continued international growth. New York is one of the world's most important hospitality markets and the ideal location for our first US property.

"Over the years, we have built a strong presence across Europe's leading gateway cities and established a diverse portfolio of hospitality brands that resonate with both business and leisure travellers. Expanding into New York represents the next chapter in our evolution into a global hotel company."

Ronen Nissenbaum, CEO of Leonardo Hotels UK, Ireland, Benelux, Spain, Portugal and US Development said: "It's important that our first US hotel is right in the centre of one of the world's greatest cities and we are excited to bring Leonardo Hotels' renowned guest service to the US market.

"This hotel benefits from an exceptional Midtown Manhattan location in the centre of one of the world's most dynamic destinations. We see significant long-term potential in the property and look forward to repositioning and reopening it as a premium hotel that embodies the quality, service standards, and ambition of our group."

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About Fattal Hotel Group:

Fattal Hotel Group was founded by David Fattal, who started out as a bellboy and rose through the ranks to set up Fattal Hotels in 1998. In 2018, he took Fattal Hotels public by listing it on the Israeli Stock Exchange and it is now Israel's largest (and amongst Europe's largest) hotel groups. Fattal Hotel Group operates a portfolio of hotels across major gateway cities throughout Europe and beyond, including London, Berlin, Paris, Rome, Madrid, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Vienna, Prague, Athens, Budapest, Warsaw, Zurich, Dublin, Munich and Barcelona. Its brand portfolio includes Leonardo Hotels, NYX Hotels and the company's premium and lifestyle collections.

The Group operates a broad portfolio of hotels and hospitality brands across multiple segments, including business, lifestyle, premium and extended stay.

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SOURCE Fattal Hotel Group