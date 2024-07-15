Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Size to Hit USD 32.4 billion by 2034, at a 5.7% CAGR | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

FAME is a crucial component in biodiesel production. The growing demand for cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels in transportation and other sectors is boosting the market.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market was projected to attain US$ 17.6 million in 2023. It is likely to garner a 5.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 32.4 billion.

FAME is increasingly being used in traditional petrochemical applications, including as solvents and intermediates in various chemical processes. Exploring non-food feedstocks, such as algae and jatropha, can reduce the reliance on traditional agricultural feedstocks and mitigate the food vs. fuel debate.

Increasing consumer awareness and preference for green and sustainable products create new markets for FAME-based products, including lubricants, surfactants, and detergents.

Request a PDF Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1022

Continued investment in research and development can lead to breakthroughs in production processes, making FAME more competitive with traditional petrochemical products. Government policies promoting the cultivation of oilseed crops can significantly influence the FAME market by ensuring a steady supply of raw materials.

The need for energy security and reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels is motivating many countries to invest in biofuels, including FAME. Advances in catalyst technologies can enhance the efficiency of the transesterification process, reducing production costs and increasing the yield of FAME.

Many countries have implemented mandates requiring the blending of biodiesel with conventional diesel, directly boosting the demand for FAME. Participation in carbon trading schemes can provide financial incentives for the production and use of biodiesel, indirectly benefiting the FAME market.

The trend towards utilizing waste materials for biofuel production supports the use of waste oils and fats as feedstocks for FAME. There is a growing trend towards decentralized production units that can cater to local demand and reduce transportation costs.

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 17.6 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 32.4 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.7 % No. of Pages 241 Pages Segments covered By Product Type, By Source, By Region, By End-use



Key Findings of the Market Report

Investment in algae cultivation technologies can provide a high-yield, sustainable source of raw material for FAME production.

Encouraging local production of FAME can reduce transportation costs and provide local employment opportunities, making FAME more competitive.

As electric vehicle technology advances, FAME can be used in hybrid models or as a transitional fuel in regions where electric vehicle infrastructure is not yet fully developed.

Exploring and expanding the use of FAME in non-fuel applications such as cosmetics, food additives, and pharmaceuticals can diversify market opportunities.

Market Trends for Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME)

By product type, the unsaturated FAME segment among these is expected to boost the growth of the fatty acid methyl ester market?

Unsaturated FAMEs, such as those derived from oleic acid, have double bonds that make them more reactive and versatile for various chemical processes.

They provide better lubricity compared to saturated FAMEs, making them ideal for applications in biodiesel where engine lubrication is crucial.

Unsaturated FAMEs have better cold flow properties, improving the performance of biodiesel in colder climates and enhancing fuel efficiency.

In terms of source, the vegetable oil-based FAME segment among these is anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

Global Market for Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME): Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandates the blending of renewable fuels, including biodiesel, with conventional fuels. This policy drives demand for FAME as a key component of biodiesel.

Increasing awareness and concern about climate change have led to a greater focus on renewable and sustainable energy sources, including FAME-based biodiesel, to reduce carbon footprints.

Asia Pacific

Advances in production technologies, such as more efficient transesterification processes and better catalysts, are reducing costs and increasing the yield of FAME.

Investment in biodiesel production facilities and distribution infrastructure supports the growth of the FAME market.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1022

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market: Key Players

The fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of several key players, regional companies, and new entrants. The competition is driven by factors such as production capacity, product quality, technological innovation, cost efficiency, and strategic partnerships. The following companies are well known participants in the fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market:

BASF SE

Alnor Oil Company

ADM

Cargill, Incorporated

Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

Emery Oleochemicals

Wilmar International Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

KLK OLEO

Eastman Chemical Company

Ag Processing Inc.

Key Developments

In 2023, Cargill, Incorporated unveiled its plans to acquire Granol's soybean-crushing and biodiesel production facilities located in Anápolis, Goiás; Porto Nacional, Tocantins; and Cachoeira do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul.

In 2022, Emery Oleochemicals, a leading manufacturer of natural-based specialty chemicals, launched its EMERY® E product line, which includes general-purpose fatty acid esters.

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Segmentation

Product Type

Saturated

Unsaturated

Others

Source

Vegetable Oil-based

Animal Fat-based

Waste Oil-based

Algae Oil-based

Others

End Use

Fuels

Lubricants

Metal Working Fluids

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Surfactants & Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy this insightful premium research report today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1022<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) Market - The global hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2024 to 2034





The global hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) market is projected to advance at a from 2024 to 2034 Bio-based Succinic Acid Market - The global bio-based succinic acid market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034





The global bio-based succinic acid market is projected to expand at a during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034 Nematicide Market: The nematicide market is poised for significant growth over the forecast period, with the global industry valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2023. It is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034, potentially reaching US$ 1.9 billion by the conclusion of 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Transparency Market Research