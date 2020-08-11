Fatty Alcohols: An Industry Overview 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fatty Alcohols Market by Type (Short Chain, Pure and Mid Cut, Long Chain, Higher Chain), Application (Industrial & Domestic Cleaning, Personal Care, Plasticizers, Lubricants, Food & Nutrition), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market size of fatty alcohols is estimated to be USD 5.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The report covers the fatty alcohols market based on application, type, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

Increasing demand from personal care and industrial & domestic cleaning applications will drive the overall growth of the fatty alcohols market



It is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for fatty alcohols from personal care, industrial & domestic cleaning, plasticizers, lubricants, and pharmaceutical formulation, among other applications. The growth of these industries is expected to further propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, factors, such as surplus production of fatty alcohols leading to oversupply, are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Pure and mid-cut segment is likely to drive the global market during the forecast period



The fatty alcohols market has been segmented on the basis of type as short-chain, pure & mid-cut, short-chain, and higher chain. The pure and mid-cut segment accounted for the larger share of the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to their extensive use in manufacturing sodium laureth sulfate (SLS) and sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES), which are present in various personal care products such as soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, and others. These factors are expected to increase demand during the forecast period.



Industrial & domestic cleaning segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The industrial & domestic cleaning segment is growing rapidly owing to improved standards of living and an increase in the purchasing power parity of low-income groups in emerging economies such as APAC. Furthermore, the demand for industrial & domestic cleaning is increasing as it uses fatty alcohols as a foam controller, emollient, antistatic agent, and a pacifier in powders and liquid products, to maintain a healthier and safer environment.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to significant developments in various end-use applications such as personal care, industrial & domestic cleaning, and pharmaceutical formulation. The growing population and economic growth in major countries, such as China, India, and Japan, and growing disposable income will also drive the market. Western Europe is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Fatty Alcohols Market

4.2 Fatty Alcohols Market, by Region

4.3 Fatty Alcohols Market in APAC, by Country and Application

4.4 Fatty Alcohols Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Fatty Alcohols in the Home & Personal Care Industry

5.2.1.2 Availability of Raw Material and Growing Consumption of Fatty Alcohols in Emerging Countries of APAC

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Surplus Production of Fatty Alcohols Leading to Oversupply

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Bio-Based and Renewable Resources-Based Products

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Biopolymer Instead of Petroleum-Based Lubricants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Value Chain of Fatty Alcohols

5.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Supply Chain

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.5.2 Trends of Palm Oil & Crude Oil Prices



6 Fatty Alcohols Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Short Chain

6.3 Pure and Mid Cut

6.4 Long Chain

6.5 Higher Chain



7 Fatty Alcohols Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial & Domestic Cleaning

7.3 Personal Care

7.4 Lubricants

7.5 Plasticizers

7.6 Pharmaceutical Formulations

7.7 Food & Nutrition

7.8 Others



8 Fatty Alcohols Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.3 North America

8.4 Western Europe

8.5 Central & Eastern Europe

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.7 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Expansion

9.3.2 Agreement & Joint Venture



10 Company Profiles

10.1 KAO Corporation

10.2 Wilmar International Ltd.

10.3 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

10.4 Sasol

10.5 Godrej Industries Limited

10.6 Musim Mas Holdings

10.7 Emery Oleochemicals

10.8 Procter & Gamble

10.9 VVF Ltd.

10.10 Royal Dutch Shell plc

10.11 Other Company Profiles

10.11.1 Oxiteno

10.11.2 Ecogreen Oleochemicals

10.11.3 Timur Oleochemicals

10.11.4 Teck Guan Holdings

10.11.5 Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

10.11.6 Oleon N.V.

10.11.7 Global Green Chemicals Public Company Limited

10.11.8 Jarchem Industries Inc.

10.11.9 Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG

10.11.10 KH Neochem Co. Ltd

10.11.11 Sabic

10.11.12 Arkema SA

10.11.13 BASF SE

10.11.14 New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.11.15 Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s80510

