Fatty alcohols market size to grow by USD 802.21 million, at a 2.85 CAGR expected during the forecast period, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fatty alcohols market size is forecast to increase by USD 802.21 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.85%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fatty Alcohols Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 802.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, France, Canada, and Germany

Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies in the market are AVRIL SCA, BASF SE, CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG, Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Ecogreen Oleochemicals PTE Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jarchem Industries Inc., Kao Corp., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Musim Mas Group, Sasol Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shell plc, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, The Procter and Gamble Co., Timur OleoChemicals Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., VVF LLC, and Wilmar International Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Company Offerings -

BASF SE: The company offers fatty alcohol such as Kolliwax CA.

Croda International Plc: The company offers fatty alcohol such as Crodocol C70.

Eastman Chemical Co.: The company offers fatty alcohol such as N Butanol, and N Propyl alcohol.

Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

The pure and midcut segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market, featuring medium-length carbon chains, sees significant demand across industries like surfactants, lubricants, and plasticizers. Rising consumer preference for sustainability, along with growth in personal care, cosmetics, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors, drives market growth. Post-pandemic industrial resurgence further boosts demand, offering promising prospects for producers and suppliers.

Geography Overview

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC accounts for 46% of market growth, driven by high demand for cleaning products, particularly detergents, fueled by China and India's large populations. Economic growth and environmental regulations propel demand for fatty alcohol, sustaining APAC's market position amid burgeoning personal care and cosmetics sectors.



Rising demand in cosmetics and personal care is poised for growth.

The market growth is fueled by the increasing usage of products like creams and lotions. Developed countries like Canada, the US, and France, as well as emerging markets in APAC, drive consumption due to rising disposable incomes. Overall, this trend is expected to drive significant growth in the market.

Primary Trend: Growing demand for biosurfactants

Fluctuating raw material prices is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of market companies Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Analyst Review:

The market plays a pivotal role in various industries such as home & personal care and surfactant-based industries. Particularly prominent in personal care & cosmetics and soaps & detergents, fatty alcohols are essential components in products like washing soaps, hand sanitizers, and more, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

Derived from fatty alcohol ethoxylates through the ethoxylation process, key variants like stearyl alcohol, oleyl alcohols, and lauryl alcohols exhibit distinct properties like cloud point, density, and viscosity. Amidst challenges like supply chain disruptions and volatile raw material prices, the market witnesses a shift towards bio-based fatty alcohol products to meet demands for sustainable and biodegradable solutions.

With rising disposable income driving expenditure on personal care, the future of the fatty alcohols market is intertwined with the dynamics of global consumer behavior and industry trends towards eco-friendly ingredients and oleochemicals. Download a Sample Report

