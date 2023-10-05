Fatty Alcohols Market to grow by USD 802.21 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fatty alcohols market size is expected to grow by USD 802.21 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 2.85% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global market during the forecast period.  In 2022, the APAC region held a substantial share of the global fatty alcohols market, and it is anticipated to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The demand for fatty alcohols in this region is primarily fueled by their extensive use in cleaning products, particularly detergents, where they serve as crucial surfactants. Several factors contribute to the thriving detergent market in the region, including a growing population, increased health and hygiene awareness, urbanization, elevated living standards, and easy product accessibility. Moreover, the demand for fatty alcohols in APAC is further augmented by rapid economic growth and government regulations aimed at mitigating the impact of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) on the environment. Emerging economies like China and India are poised to be key drivers of market growth in the APAC region throughout the forecast period. APAC, being a significant producer and consumer of fatty alcohols, is also influenced by the expanding personal care and cosmetics industry in the region during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fatty Alcohols Market 2023-2027
Growing demand for industrial and institutional cleaners is notably driving the fatty alcohols market. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices of fatty alcohols may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (Pure and midcut, Long chain, and Short chain), application (Cleaning products, Personal care, Lubricants, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Key Segment Analysis

  •  The pure and midcut segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. 

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Company Insights 
The fatty alcohols market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including AVRIL SCA, BASF SE, CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG, Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Ecogreen Oleochemicals PTE Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jarchem Industries Inc., Kao Corp., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Musim Mas Group, Sasol Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shell plc, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, The Procter and Gamble Co., Timur OleoChemicals Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., VVF LLC, and Wilmar International Ltd.

View FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

