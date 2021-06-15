Fatty Alcohols Market to reach 1.49 Billion by 2024 | SpendEdge

What are the major market threats?

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. What is the expected price changes in this market?

The Fatty Alcohols market is expected to have a CAGR of 5.25% during 2020-2024.

The Fatty Alcohols market is expected to have a CAGR of 5.25% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

BASF SE, Wilmar International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corp., Sasol Ltd., Procter & Gamble Co., Huntsman International LLC, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc., are some of the major market participants.

BASF SE, Wilmar International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corp., Sasol Ltd., Procter & Gamble Co., Huntsman International LLC, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc., are some of the major market participants. What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Subscription-based model, consumption-based model, and perpetual license model are the widely adopted pricing models in Fatty Alcohols Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Related Reports on Chemicals Include:

Inulin Market- Forecast and Analysis: The high demand for inulin supplements that are used as dietary foods coupled with its extensive use in food products, owing to its nutritional value are resulting in this market's impressive spend growth momentum. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Sourcing and Procurement Report: Sodium lauryl sulfate is increasingly being used in the production of detergents. The increasing adoption of home care and personal care products in APAC and South America will have a positive impact on the growth of the global SLS market over the forecast period. Lubricants Category - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, the widespread use of lubricants in the medical sector is one of the key growth drivers for this market. Technological developments have helped in the invention of medical devices, which is required to address the increasing rate of illness in people across the globe.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

