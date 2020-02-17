Fatty Amines (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary) Market Report 2020-2024 - Rising Demand for Bio-Based Coating Additives
Feb 17, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fatty Amines Market by Type (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary), End Use (Agrochemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, Chemical Processing, Water Treatment), Function (Emulsifiers, Floatation Agents, Dispersants, Chemical Intermediates), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fatty amines market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2019 to USD 4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2024.
The growing demand for agrochemicals in the agriculture industry, as well as the rising GDP in the Asia Pacific region, are driving the growth in the global fatty amines market. The complex production process of fatty amines is restraining the growth of the fatty amines market.
This report defines, segments, and projects the size of the fatty amines market based on type, end-use, function, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, acquisitions, divestments, collaborations, and joint ventures undertaken by them in the market.
The primary fatty amines segment is projected to lead the fatty amines market in terms of both, value and volume from 2019 to 2024
Based on type, the primary fatty amines segment accounted for the largest share of the fatty amines market in 2018. The primary fatty amines segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. Primary fatty amines can be employed in a multitude of applications, such as floatation agents, anti-caking agents, corrosion inhibitors, and others, in the fatty amines industry. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the simpler manufacturing process of primary amines and the requirement for a lower number of additives during its manufacturing.
The agrochemicals end-use segment is projected to lead the fatty amines market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period
Based on end-use, the agrochemicals segment led the fatty amines market in 2018 in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the global demand for nutritious and high-quality food and the limited availability of arable land - this is driving the growth of the agrochemical's end-use segment.
The emulsifiers function segment is projected to lead the fatty amines market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period
Based on function, the emulsifiers segment accounted for the largest share of the fatty amines market in 2018. The emulsifiers segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the extensive use of fatty amines as emulsifiers in various end uses such as agrochemicals, chemical processing, personal care, and household.
Asia Pacific is projected to lead the fatty amines market during the forecast period, in terms of both, value and volume
The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the fatty amines market from 2019 to 2024 in terms of both, value and volume. The demand for fatty amines is increasing in Asia Pacific owing to the rising focus of the governments of countries like China, Japan, and Thailand on wastewater treatment infrastructure. Another factor fueling the demand for fatty amines is the growing demand for personal care and beauty products. The market in this region is also projected to continue its dominance in terms of both, value and volume from 2019 to 2024, owing to the rising pressure on the agriculture sector in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Fatty Amines Market
4.2 Asia Pacific Fatty Amines Market, By Type
4.3 Fatty Amines Market, By Type
4.4 Fatty Amines Market, By End-use
4.5 Fatty Amines Market, By Function
4.6 Fatty Amines Market Growth
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Agriculture Sector
5.3.1.2 Growing GDP in Asia Pacific Led by Rising Industrialization
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Complex Production Process
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Bio-Based Coating Additives
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Limited Availability of Manufacturing Technology
5.3.4.2 Environmental Concerns Regarding Ammonia as a By-Product
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.2.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.2.4 Threat of New Entrants
6.2.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors
7 Fatty Amines Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Primary
7.3 Secondary
7.4 Tertiary
8 Fatty Amines Market, By End Use
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Agrochemicals
8.3 Oilfield Chemicals
8.4 Chemical Processing
8.5 Water Treatment
8.6 Asphalt Additives
8.7 Personal Care
8.8 Others
9 Fatty Amines Market, By Function
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Emulsifiers
9.3 Floatation Agents
9.4 Anti-Caking Agents
9.5 Dispersants
9.6 Corrosion Inhibitors
9.7 Chemical Intermediates
9.8 Others
10 Fatty Amines Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.3 India
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.5 Thailand
10.2.6 Malaysia
10.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.3 North America
10.3.1 US
10.3.2 Canada
10.3.3 Mexico
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 Germany
10.4.1.1 Germany is the Largest Consumer of Fatty Amines in Europe
10.4.2 France
10.4.2.1 By End Use, the Agrochemicals Segment Dominated the Fatty Amines Market in France in 2018
10.4.3 Russia
10.4.3.1 Intensive Use of Agrochemicals is Driving the Fatty Amines Market in Russia
10.4.4 UK
10.4.4.1 The UK Will have the Highest CAGR in Europe, in Terms of Value
10.4.5 Turkey
10.4.5.1 By Type, Primary Fatty Amines Dominated the Market in Turkey in 2018
10.4.6 Italy
10.4.6.1 By Type, Tertiary Fatty Amines are Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate in Italy
10.4.7 Rest of Europe
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia is the Largest Consumer of Fatty Amines in the Middle East & Africa
10.5.2 South Africa
10.5.2.1 By Type, Tertiary Fatty Amines to have the Highest CAGR in South Africa
10.5.3 Egypt
10.5.3.1 By End Use, Agrochemicals is Projected to Dominate During the Forecast Period in Egypt
10.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.5.4.1 Growth of Industrial Sector to Drive the Market in the Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.2 Argentina
10.6.3 Colombia
10.6.4 Rest of South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Competitive Benchmarking
11.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence
11.4 Market Ranking of Key Players
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Expansions
11.5.2 Acquisitions
11.5.3 Divestments
11.5.4 Collaborations
11.5.5 Joint Ventures
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Arkema S.A.
12.2 Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH
12.3 ERCA SPA
12.4 Evonik Industries AG
12.5 Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd.
12.6 Huntsman Corporation
12.7 India Glycols Limited
12.8 Indo Amines Limited
12.9 KAO Corporation
12.10 Lonza Group Ltd.
12.11 Nouryon
12.12 Procter & Gamble Co.
12.13 Qida Chemical Co. Limited
12.14 Solvay S.A.
12.15 Volant-Chem Corp.
12.16 Wuhan Obayer Science Co. Ltd.
12.17 Other Companies
12.17.1 Albemarle Corporation
12.17.2 BASF SE
12.17.3 Eastman Chemical Company
12.17.4 Harcros
12.17.5 Innospec Inc.
12.17.6 Isfahan Copolymer Co. (ICC)
12.17.7 Klk Oleo
12.17.8 Oxiteno
12.17.9 Rimpro India
12.17.10 Sabo S.p.A.
12.17.11 Shandong Dafeng Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
12.17.12 Shandong Fusite Oil Technology Co. Ltd.
12.17.13 Temix Oleo Srl
12.17.14 Tenghui Oil & Fat Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.17.15 Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qzr0w
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article