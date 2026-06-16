Fatty15 Earns Four Prestigious Industry Awards, Cementing Its Position as a Leading Supplement Brand

The award-winning C15:0 supplement brand receives global recognition for innovation, customer satisfaction, and wellbeing excellence in 2026

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc., the company behind fatty15, the world's only patented C15:0 supplement, today announced it has received four major industry honors in 2026: the Mindful Award, Wellness Company of the Year; the Beauty Shortlist 15th Anniversary Awards, Wellbeing Winner; the GHP Best Essential Fatty Acid Supplement Brand 2026; and the GHP Customer Satisfaction Excellence Award 2026. These recognitions reflect the brand's continued commitment to science-backed, high-quality healthy aging nutrition and its growing reputation among consumers and industry experts worldwide.

A Year of Recognition

The 2026 Mindful Award, Wellness Company of the Year highlights organizations at the forefront of innovation in health and wellness. This recognition highlights fatty15's mission to deliver healthy aging solutions for all, backed by rigorous science and its dedication to transparency, quality, and improving health outcomes for customers at every age and stage of life.

The Beauty Shortlist 15th Anniversary Awards, Wellbeing Winner places fatty15 among the most trusted products in the global wellness space. Now in its 15th year, the Beauty Shortlist Awards are widely regarded as a benchmark of consumer confidence and product excellence.

The Global Health & Pharma (GHP) Best Essential Fatty Acid Supplement Brand 2026 recognizes fatty15 as the definitive leader in the emerging and fast-growing C15:0 supplement category. With over 150 peer-reviewed studies supporting C15:0's role as the first essential fatty acid to emerge in over 90 years, fatty15 continues to set the scientific and commercial standard for the category.

The GHP Customer Satisfaction Excellence Award 2026 underscores the brand's industry-leading 95% monthly customer retention rate, sustained since its launch in January 2021, and the loyalty of its more than 100,000 active subscribers.

"Seraphina Therapeutics and fatty15 are founded on robust science and our dedication to meaningfully improve the health of all," shared Dr. Eric Venn-Watson, Seraphina's co-founder and co-CEO. "Wonderfully, these latest awards reflect a decade of studies and our team of nerdy do-gooders helping to get C15:0 — an emerging foundational nutrient — back into people's lives."

About fatty15: Fatty15 contains a pure, patented, and bioavailable form of C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid), the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in over 90 years. Backed by 150+ peer-reviewed studies, C15:0 supports healthy aging by delivering 36+ cellular benefits, including support for metabolic health, liver health, immune balance, red blood cell health, and cognitive health.* Among 6,243 fatty15 customers surveyed, 70% reported feeling benefits within 16 weeks. In early 2026, fatty15 became one of the first supplements to be TESTED by SuppCo Certified, earning an EXCELLENT TrustScore of 9.88 — putting it in the top 1% of over 160,000 supplements tested.

About Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc.: Seraphina Therapeutics is a health and wellness company that brought the award-winning healthy aging supplement fatty15 to market. Developed by doctors funded by the U.S. Navy, fatty15 contains a pure, patented, and bioavailable nutrient called C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid). Fatty15 is backed by 150+ peer-reviewed studies, 60+ patents and 30+ awards supporting C15:0's role as a foundational nutrient that strengthens cells against age-related breakdown, supporting healthy aging at all ages and stages.

Media Contact:

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Fatty15

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https://www.fatty15.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Seraphina Therapeutics