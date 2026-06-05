Fatty15 Advanced Formula Extra Strength Now Available Exclusively to Practitioners on Fullscript

The first practitioner-exclusive C15:0 supplement, backed by 100+ peer-reviewed studies, joins the world's leading healthcare provider platform

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc., the award-winning company behind fatty15, has announced that Fatty15 Advanced Formula Extra Strength, its practitioner-exclusive, higher-dose C15:0 supplement, is now available through Fullscript, the platform trusted by over 125,000 practitioners to recommend professional-grade supplements.

The addition of Fatty15 Advanced Formula Extra Strength to Fullscript's catalog gives healthcare providers direct access to the only patented high-dose C15:0 supplement on the market, with a product that has been specifically designed to meet the needs of clinical practice.

A Higher-Dose Formula Built for Healthcare Practitioners

Fatty15 Advanced Formula Extra Strength delivers a potent daily dose of pure C15:0 (also called pentadecanoic acid), the first essential fatty acid to emerge in over 90 years. Peer-reviewed studies support that low C15:0 levels may lead to ferroptosis, a newly discovered form of cell death that accelerates aging and impacts liver, metabolic, heart, cognitive and red blood cell health. Further, prospective human cohort metaanalyses have repeatedly shown that optimal C15:0 levels are associated with support for cardiovascular and metabolic health. Fatty15 Advanced Formula Extra Strength was developed specifically to achieve and maintain optimal C15:0 levels in patients, with the goal of delivering measurable benefits for patients in key biomarkers of healthy aging within months.

The broad health benefits of C15:0 were first discovered by Seraphina's co-founder and co-CEO, Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson. While serving as a veterinary epidemiologist for the U.S. Navy, she discovered that 1 in 3 older Navy dolphins developed aging-associated conditions. Her team used metabolomics to discover that C15:0, among hundreds of serum-based molecules, was the strongest predictor of the healthiest aging dolphins. Fast forward 10 years and over 100 peer-reviewed studies, and C15:0 is emerging as the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in over 90 years, since omega-3. For her discoveries, Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, who authored the best-selling Simon & Schuster book, The Longevity Nutrient, has received many awards, including being named a 2025 CNBC Changemaker and a 2026 LA Times Life Sciences Visionary.

Science-Backed and Customer-Loved

The pure C15:0 ingredient in Fatty15 Advanced Formula Extra Strength is relevant to a broad range of patients by delivering 36+ cellular benefits that support:*

Healthy metabolism and glucose control

Liver health

Immune balance

Red blood cell health

Cognitive health

Among 6,243 fatty15 customers surveyed, 70% reported feeling benefits within 16 weeks, including sleep, energy, healthy mood, and overall improved health. Fatty15 has maintained a 95% monthly customer retention rate since its launch in January 2021 and currently serves over 100,000 active subscribers.

Third-Party Validated Science and Quality

Fatty15 was born from a husband-wife, physician-scientist military family who have dedicated their lives to bringing healthy aging to all. Practitioners can recommend fatty15 with full confidence:

Science-Backed: Core fatty15 supplement claims are backed by Competent and Reliable Scientific Evidence (CARSE), verified by independent third-party experts reviewing the totality of C15:0 data.

Core fatty15 supplement claims are backed by Competent and Reliable Scientific Evidence (CARSE), verified by independent third-party experts reviewing the totality of C15:0 data. Safe: The patented and pure C15:0 ingredient in fatty15 is Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS), based on an independent panel of experts.

The patented and pure C15:0 ingredient in fatty15 is Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS), based on an independent panel of experts. Quality-Verified: In early 2026, fatty15 became the first supplement to earn TESTED by SuppCo certification — an independent program that anonymously purchases products off the shelf and sends them to ISO 17025 accredited labs to verify label claims. Fatty15 met or exceeded 95% of tested label claims, earning a SuppCo TrustScore of 9.88.

Why Fullscript

"Fullscript's deep roots in the provider community make them an exceptional partner to launch Fatty15 Advanced Formula Extra Strength. Together, we share a commitment to delivering the highest-quality, science-backed solutions to clinicians who are driving better outcomes for their patients every day," said Dr. Eric Venn-Watson, co-founder and co-CEO, Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc.

Practitioners can now access fatty15 Advanced Formula Extra Strength directly through their Fullscript accounts.

About Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. Seraphina Therapeutics is a health and wellness company that brought the award-winning healthy aging supplement fatty15 to market. Developed by doctors funded by the U.S. Navy, fatty15 contains a pure, patented, and bioavailable nutrient called C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid). Fatty15 is backed by over 100 peer-reviewed studies supporting C15:0's role as a foundational nutrient that strengthens cells against age-related breakdown, supporting healthy aging at all ages and stages. As a testament to its success, fatty15 has maintained an industry-leading 95% monthly retention rate since its launch in January 2021.

About Fullscript: Fullscript is a health technology platform that helps providers and patients stay connected in the moments that matter most. Combining human guidance with technology shaped by real-world clinical expertise, Fullscript supports more than 125,000 providers and more than 5 million patients annually across North America with supplements, lab testing, clinical decision support, and personalized care tools. Learn more at fullscript.com.

Media Contact:

Fatty15 Press Office

Fatty15

1 619-407-9225

[email protected]

https://www.fatty15.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Seraphina Therapeutics