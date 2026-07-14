Fatty15 Wins Best Cellular Health Supplement Brand 2026 -- USA

Global Health & Pharma recognizes the award-winning C15:0 supplement brand for its science-backed approach to cellular health and healthy aging

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy aging starts with stronger cells. When cells are strong and stable, the whole body benefits — from metabolic and immune health, to red blood cell health and cognitive function. This is why fatty15, the world's only patented C15:0 supplement, has been awarded the title of Best Cellular Health Supplement Brand 2026 — USA by Global Health & Pharma (GHP).

Fatty15 contains pure C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid), the first essential fatty acid to emerge in over 90 years. A growing body of peer-reviewed studies support that low C15:0 levels may lead to ferroptosis, a recently discovered form of cell death that accelerates aging and impacts liver, metabolic, heart, cognitive and red blood cell health.

The broad cellular benefits of C15:0 are what distinguish fatty15 from other supplements in the health space. Backed by 150+ peer-reviewed studies, pure C15:0 has demonstrated 36+ cellular benefits, including support for metabolic health, liver health, immune balance, red blood cell health, and cognitive health.* C15:0 also activates AMPK and inhibits mTOR, two of the most studied longevity-regulating pathways in the body, and repairs mitochondrial function, the cellular engines that decline with age.

The GHP Best Cellular Health Supplement Brand award recognition reflects not only the strength of the science but the real-world impact fatty15 has had on its customers. Among 6,243 fatty15 customers surveyed, 70% reported feeling benefits within 16 weeks. The brand has maintained an industry-leading 95% monthly customer retention rate since launching in 2021, and counts more than 110,000 active subscribers. In early 2026, fatty15 became one of the first supplements to earn TESTED by SuppCo Certification, achieving an EXCELLENT TrustScore of 9.88, placing it in the top 1% of more than 160,000 supplements.

"The past decade of Navy-funded studies have shown that C15:0 is essential to strengthening and stabilizing cell membranes against age-related breakdown," said Dr. Eric Venn-Watson, Seraphina Therapeutics' co-founder, co-CEO, and Navy physician. "Studies increasingly support that this role of C15:0 is so essential to healthy aging that nutritional C15:0 deficiencies may actually accelerate cellular aging. Along with this building science, fatty15's latest award as a Best Cellular Health Supplement is a testament to our global movement to support health — from our cells, up."

This latest honor adds to a growing list of industry recognitions for fatty15, including GHP's Global Excellence Award as the Best Longevity Supplement Brand of 2025, the GHP Best Essential Fatty Acid Supplement Brand 2026, the GHP Customer Satisfaction Excellence Award 2026, Mindful Award's Wellness Company of the Year 2026, and the Beauty Shortlist 15th Anniversary Awards Wellbeing Winner 2026. Fatty15 is backed by 60+ patents and 30+ awards, and Seraphina Therapeutics was ranked the #1 fastest-growing supplement company on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

About Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc.: Seraphina Therapeutics is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through essential nutrients and longevity-supporting geroprotectors, including fatty15, an award-winning C15:0 supplement. Through rigorous science, the company develops fatty acid supplements to strengthen cells, keep mitochondria working, and advance cellular homeostasis to counter age-related breakdown. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long-held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support quality of life. For more information, please visit DiscoverC15.com and fatty15.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

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SOURCE Seraphina Therapeutics