Fatty15 Passes the Toughest Test in Supplements

Fatty15 is certified by TESTED by SuppCo — the only program that tests supplements purchased anonymously off the shelf.

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The supplement industry has faced a high degree of skepticism due to many products that either don't contain the active ingredients they claim to have, or have lower than advertised amounts of those ingredients.

As part of fatty15's decade-long and science-based approach to delivering C15:0 supplements that support healthy aging, fatty15 also put itself to the toughest quality test in supplements — and passed.

TESTED by SuppCo is a first-of-its-kind certification that independently verifies supplement quality using off-the-shelf testing of the products consumers actually buy. SuppCo anonymously purchased fatty15 products from its website, then sent them to ISO 17025 accredited labs to verify the active ingredients matched fatty15's label claims. Only products meeting or exceeding 95% of tested label claims earn certification.

Importantly, by participating in the TESTED by SuppCo program, fatty15 agreed that SuppCo could share results from its tested products with the public, regardless of the outcome.

"We continue to hold ourselves and fatty15 to the highest standards," said Dr. Eric Venn-Watson, co-founder and co-CEO of Seraphina Therapeutics. "We believe in greater transparency and were excited to have fatty15 verified using the most stringent program in the industry."

Developed by doctors and funded by the Navy, fatty15 is an award-winning healthy aging supplement containing a pure, patented, and bioavailable nutrient called C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid). Fatty15 is backed by over 100 peer-reviewed studies supporting C15:0's role as a foundational nutrient that strengthens cells against age-related breakdown. The broad health benefits of C15:0 were first discovered by Seraphina's co-founder and co-CEO, Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, while she was studying how to continually improve the health and welfare of older Navy dolphins .

In addition to using independent third parties to ensure supplement quality, fatty15 also uses independent third parties to confirm that their core claims are backed by Competent and Reliable Scientific Evidence (CARSE) and that their products meet the highest-bar industry standards.

The result of fatty15's dedication to efficacy, quality, and safety is a consumer-loved brand with 100K+ active subscribers, 60+ patents, and 30+ awards, including Nutritional Outlook's Best of the Industry Ingredient Supplier (2020), FastCompany's World Changing Idea in Wellness (2022, 2024), Newsweek Reader's Choice for Best Supplement Brand (2024), Mindful Award's Best Overall Supplement (2024, 2025), and the Global Health & Pharma's Global Excellence Award as the Best Longevity Supplement Brand of 2025.

About Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc.: Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through essential nutrients and longevity-supporting geroprotectors, including fatty15, an award-winning C15:0 supplement. Through rigorous science, the company develops fatty acid supplements to strengthen cells, keep mitochondria working, and advance cellular homeostasis to counter age-related breakdown. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long-held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support quality of life. For more information, please visit DiscoverC15.com and fatty15.com .

