FAU Awarded $10M to Train People with Disabilities for In-demand Tech Jobs

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for tech jobs presents an outstanding opportunity for growth and inclusivity in the industry. Developing accessible training programs tailored for individuals with disabilities can foster a more diverse workforce. Florida Atlantic University's College of Education and the College of Engineering and Computer Science have received a $9,961,460 grant from the United States Department of Education's Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services to increase the capacity and participation of transition-age youths and working-age adults with disabilities in high demand technology jobs locally and nationally.

The five-year project, "Advancing Career Choices for Employment Success in Technology" (ACCESS-Technology), will assist individuals with disabilities nationwide to acquire certified skills needed for entry into high quality technology sectors. The program, which can serve as a model for similar initiatives, will offer career counseling, work-readiness skills training, and customized-training leading to a certificate in cybersecurity, cloud computing solutions, and computer-aided design and 3D printing.

"ACCESS-Technology is a groundbreaking initiative that aims to transform the lives of people with disabilities by providing them with tailored training and certifications in high-demand technology fields," said Ayse Torres, Ph.D., principal investigator and an associate professor in the Department of Counselor Education within FAU's College of Education. "By bridging the gap between disability and technology careers, we are not only opening doors to competitive integrated employment but also fostering a more inclusive and diverse workforce that will drive innovation in the 21st century."

A distinctive feature of this project is that it combines the expertise from the College of Education's Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling Program with that of the College of Engineering and Computer Science, to create innovative technology certification courses tailored for individuals with disabilities.

"This exciting project is the keystone in a series of initiatives that the two colleges of engineering and computer science and education have jointly planned to make FAU a leader in technology centered education and workforce development. Our goal is to use tech-driven education to enhance and complement learning and training in engineering fields among people with any form of disability," said Javad Hashemi, Ph.D., co-principal investigator, inaugural chair and professor of the Department of Biomedical Engineering and associate dean for research, FAU College of Engineering and Computer Science.

The project is designed to inspire people with disabilities by providing career counseling to crystalize their technology career interests, provide trainings leading to customized industry-recognized standards, and create opportunities to realize their vocational skills and acquire soft skills.

"By partnering with leading technology companies to offer paid internships, we are providing both theoretical knowledge and invaluable real-world, hands-on experience, which is crucial for success in the tech industry," said Stella Batalama, Ph.D., co-principal investigator and dean, FAU College of Engineering and Computer Science and professor of electrical engineering and computer science. "We envision this approach to be a hallmark of education at FAU."

Although the FAU team will focus on youth and adults with disabilities who have a high school diploma and are current or former participants of state vocational rehabilitation services, the developed education and training modules will be available to all who are interested in a tech career.

"This unique project exemplifies the power of interdisciplinary research, and I am incredibly proud of this collaborative effort," said Stephen Silverman, Ed.D., dean, FAU College of Education. "By combining our expertise, we are not only creating innovative solutions for people with disabilities entering the workforce but also opening up exciting new avenues for our faculty to conduct pioneering research that addresses complex societal challenges."

The project will offer fully online, accessible technology training programs including text, audio, video and gamification. Assistive technologies and accessibility features will be integrated into all learning platforms, with flexible, self-paced options to meet diverse needs. A fully accessible and interactive project website also will be developed.

"Because of its online nature, ACCESS Technology will be inherently effective in a variety of settings," said Torres. "The project will also include a comprehensive 'how to' manual detailing standardized ACCESS-Technology interventions, and will encompass recruitment, training, certification and other essential components, which we will provide to state vocational rehabilitation agencies and community rehabilitation programs. The manual will ensure consistent, high-quality interventions, enhancing career opportunities and outcomes for individuals with disabilities."

The project team will also establish a stakeholder advisory committee with representatives from various groups, including people with disabilities, agency managers, counselors, rehabilitation staff, health professionals, community leaders, educators and tech company administrators.

"This specialized training will help enhance economic opportunities and promote a more inclusive workforce, foster long-term professional growth, and provide the tools and support needed to excel in advanced technology fields," said Hashemi.

The low employment rate for people with disabilities - 41.7% in May 2024, compared to 77.7% for those without disabilities - highlights a significant issue, as it increases their risk of unemployment-related challenges.

Encouragingly, U.S. companies are increasingly recognizing the benefits of disability inclusion. A 2023 Accenture study revealed that companies excelling in disability inclusion see substantial performance gains, including 1.6 times more revenue, 2.6 times more net income, and double the economic profit compared to their peers. These companies also outperform industry peers in productivity by 25%. This evidence underscores that embracing disability inclusion not only fulfills a social responsibility but also enhances business performance.

The FAU project aims to recruit 240 youth and adults with disabilities and anticipates an 80% completion rate for those enrolled in certificate programs. Half of the participants will be provided with paid internships in leading technology companies, and 50% of certificate earners are expected to secure employment, while 25% may transition to further education in technology.

