FAU ENGINEERING RECEIVES $1.5M GIFT TO LAUNCH THE 'UBICQUIA INNOVATION CENTER FOR INTELLIGENT INFRASTRUCTURE'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Engineering and Computer Science at Florida Atlantic University has received a $1.5 million gift from the Aaron Family Foundation and Ubicquia, Inc., a Fort Lauderdale-based technology company, to establish the "Ubicquia Innovation Center for Intelligent Infrastructure" (UICII). Ubicquia is a global leader in artificial intelligence-driven sensors and software platforms that help utilities and municipalities improve grid resiliency, reduce energy consumption, and enhance public safety.

The UICII will serve as an accelerator for innovation, design and deployment of leading-edge industrial sensors, Large Language Models, AI and real-time analytics to digitize and monitor critical infrastructure used by the utility, municipal and commercial, and industrial sectors. Through this partnership, Ubicquia and the College of Engineering and Computer Science will also collaborate directly with leading utilities, municipalities and commercial companies to fast-track advancements in power quality and grid monitoring, energy and operational efficiencies, and security and public safety.

"We are grateful to the Aaron Family Foundation and Ubicquia for their investment in Florida Atlantic University," said FAU President Adam Hasner. "This generous gift will accelerate our shared vision for a smarter, more connected world by empowering our students and faculty to develop transformative technologies. The Ubicquia Innovation Center for Intelligent Infrastructure represents a bold step forward - not just for Florida Atlantic, but for the entire South Florida region - as we work together to shape the future of intelligent infrastructure, workforce development and industry-driven research."

This partnership is poised to attract additional public and private investments and reinforce Florida's position as a national leader in intelligent infrastructure innovation.

"The establishment of the Ubicquia Innovation Center for Intelligent Infrastructure marks a defining milestone for FAU Engineering," said Stella Batalama, Ph.D., dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science. "Through this visionary partnership with the Aaron Family Foundation and Ubicquia, we are advancing an AI-First future - one where intelligent sensors, data analytics and real-time decision tools make communities more resilient, efficient and connected. This center will empower our students and faculty to develop transformative solutions that serve society while building the skilled workforce that will drive Florida's innovation economy. I'll soon be announcing the new director of the UICII, so please stay tuned for the update."

At its core, the UICII's mission is the development of a skilled, innovation-ready workforce. The center will serve as an immersive environment where undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral students can work directly with FAU faculty on next-generation technologies.

"FAU is conducting groundbreaking work at the intersection of engineering, artificial intelligence and smart infrastructure," said Ian Aaron, CEO of Ubicquia. "We are proud to partner with the CoECS to establish the UICII, which not only pushes the boundaries of research and development but also cultivates the next generation of engineering talent. Through commercial and academic innovation, our shared vision is to accelerate the deployment of intelligent infrastructure globally that is affordable for utilities, cities and businesses of all sizes."

The UICII complements the College of Engineering and Computer Science's recent collaboration with Florida Power & Light Company on establishing the "FPL Center for Intelligent Energy Technologies," an innovative public-private partnership designed to boost pioneering research in smart technologies for the energy sector and workforce development demanded by modern-day power delivery. Ubicquia's existing customer relationship with FPL adds another layer of synergy, offering a unique triangle of collaboration between industry, academia, and public utilities.

"The Ubicquia Innovation Center for Intelligent Infrastructure places FAU Engineering at the leading edge of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," said Batalama. "By aligning our AI-First research strategy with industry and community needs, we are creating scalable technologies that make cities smarter, grids more resilient, and society more connected. This center exemplifies how academia and industry can work together to accelerate innovation and economic growth."

About FAU's College of Engineering and Computer Science:

The FAU College of Engineering and Computer Science is internationally recognized for innovative research and education in the areas of computer science and artificial intelligence (AI), computer engineering, electrical engineering, biomedical engineering, civil, environmental and geomatics engineering, mechanical engineering, and ocean engineering. Research conducted by the faculty and their teams expose students to technology innovations that push the current state-of-the art of the disciplines. The College research efforts are supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Defense (DOD), the Department of Transportation (DOT), the Department of Education (DOEd), the State of Florida, and industry. The FAU College of Engineering and Computer Science offers degrees with a modern twist that bear specializations in areas of national priority such as AI, cybersecurity, internet-of-things, transportation and supply chain management, and data science. New degree programs include Master of Science in AI (first in Florida), Master of Science and Bachelor in Data Science and Analytics, and the new Professional Master of Science and Ph.D. in computer science for working professionals. For more information about the College, please visit eng.fau.edu .

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University serves more than 32,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses along Florida's Southeast coast. Recognized as one of only 21 institutions nationwide with dual designations from the Carnegie Classification - "R1: Very High Research Spending and Doctorate Production" and "Opportunity College and University" - FAU stands at the intersection of academic excellence and social mobility. Ranked among the Top 100 Public Universities by U.S. News & World Report, FAU is also nationally recognized as a Top 25 Best-In-Class College and cited by Washington Monthly as "one of the country's most effective engines of upward mobility." As a university of first choice for students across Florida and the nation, FAU welcomed its most academically competitive incoming class in university history in Fall 2025. To learn more, visit www.fau.edu .

