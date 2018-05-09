FAU Poll Finds Florida U.S. Senate Race Remains Close While Voters Are Warming to Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is enjoying his highest approval rating since taking office among Florida voters, but a majority says his tax cut legislation has made no difference to them financially. Trump's approval rating is at 43 percent, while his disapproval rating is at 45 percent. When asked specifically about the Republican-led tax legislation, which Trump signed into law in December 2017, only 29 percent said it has helped them financially, while 19 percent said it has hurt them and 52 percent said it has made no difference to them. When voters were asked who they would rather have as president, 49 percent said former U.S. President Barack Obama, while 43 percent said Trump.

Meanwhile, leading candidates have emerged in both the Republican and Democratic primaries for governor of Florida. In the Republican race, Ron DeSantis garnered 16 percent support, with Adam Putnam close behind at 15 percent, while no other candidate reached double digits. The top Democratic candidates are Philip Levine at 16 percent and Gwen Graham at 15 percent, with Christopher King at 10 percent. More than four in 10 voters in both parties are undecided, however, so the candidates have a long way to go (43 percent of Republicans and 42 percent of Democrats).

The most important issue for voters in the survey is immigration (23 percent), followed by healthcare (20 percent), the economy (13 percent) and gun control (12 percent).

Party breakdown among the survey respondents was almost evenly split, with 34 percent currently registered as Republican, 34 percent Democrat and 32 percent Independent.

The survey, which polled 1,000 Florida registered voters May 4-7, has a margin of error of +/- 3.0 percentage points.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fau-poll-finds-florida-us-senate-race-remains-close-while-voters-are-warming-to-trump-300644921.html

SOURCE FAU Business and Economics Polling Initiative

Related Links

http://www.fau.edu

