FAU Receives $6M Grant to Propel Expansion of The FAU Marcus Institute of Integrative Health

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Atlantic University's Marcus Institute of Integrative Health has been awarded a monumental $6 million grant from the late Bernie Marcus and The Marcus Foundation to broaden its services, enhance educational programs, and expand community wellness initiatives, ultimately aiming to create a national model that demonstrates the effectiveness of comprehensive integrative health as the optimal approach for achieving overall well-being for everyone.

This latest grant to FAU from The Marcus Foundation, which was made prior to the passing of Marcus in early November, brings its total contributions for advancing integrative health to more than $10 million, establishing the institute as a transformational hub for advances in this unique field. Its support is significantly reshaping the landscape of health care, research and education in South Florida and beyond. The Marcus Foundation has also supported integrative medicine initiatives at other academic medical centers in the United States, making Marcus one of the leading philanthropists to advance the field of integrative medicine.

Launched in 2019 with a grant from The Marcus Foundation, the FAU Marcus Institute of Integrative Health provides exceptional patient care, innovative educational programs, impactful community engagement, and advanced integrative medicine. Under the leadership of Branson J. Collins, M.D., FAAMFM, ABAARM, director and a triple board-certified anesthesiologist, pain medicine specialist, and anti-aging physician, the institute has made significant strides in advancing its programs, which include integrative pain management and precision image-guided injection therapies for chronic pain, sports injuries, and mental health.

"We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of The Marcus Foundation, which has been instrumental in advancing our mission," said FAU President Stacy Volnick. "This generous grant enhances the quality of care we can provide locally and allows us to contribute to the broader field of integrative health on a national scale. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the 3.2 million people in our service area."

Situated in the Galen Medical Building in Boca Raton, the grant will enable the FAU Marcus Institute of Integrative Health to expand its operations to provide more services and conduct more research. Managed by FAU's Schmidt College of Medicine, the institute will implement a three-tier expansion plan that prioritizes high quality, superior patient outcomes, and will include additional services such diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasounds, intravenous sedation, tai chi, a functional movement specialist, and a nutrition coach.

"Integrative health simply blends traditional medicine with common sense alternative solutions, and Bernie Marcus long believed it should be offered in today's health care system," said Jay Kaiman, president of The Marcus Foundation. "This expansion will help more people who are seeking innovative solutions to their overall health and well-being."

The FAU Marcus Institute of Integrative Health also has developed a comprehensive telemedicine model that provides functional and integrative medicine treatments to patients across the country. An accelerated healing program, which combines metabolic health optimization with image-guided injection therapies, has already benefited professional athletes and is on track to become a national health care destination. Additionally, a pilot program showcasing the effectiveness of ultrasound-guided stellate ganglion blocks for veterans and non-veterans with PTSD has already achieved significant success. With the $6 million, four-year grant, the Institute is poised to create a renowned center for post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Our unique approach utilizes ultrasound-guided stellate ganglion blocks for treating PTSD. This innovative procedure has shown significant improvement in PTSD symptoms, providing patients with renewed hope and better mental well-being," said Collins, who is a leading clinician in this particular treatment. "By prioritizing this advanced treatment within an integrative health framework, we hope to overcome the limitations of traditional therapies and offer targeted relief to those who need it most."

FAU also will have at least two doctors enroll in the Integrative Medicine Fellowship at Jefferson Health in collaboration with the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health-Jefferson Health over the next four years. This collaboration will allow FAU's doctors who have completed the fellowship to become board certified in integrative medicine through the American Board of Integrative Medicine. This partnership also will allow up to 12 trainees per year to earn advanced practice certificates in mind-body medicine or integrative nutrition. Community wellness programs will continue to thrive, offering 52 nutritional classes aimed at engaging 1,500 participants and 150 integrative health classes to reach 1,800 participants annually. The Institute also plans to enroll 1,000 students in the program and conduct 50 retreats for veterans.

"Thanks to the generous support from The Marcus Foundation, we have seen remarkable educational output, hosting more than 12 community events each month," said Jennifer Caceres, M.D., acting dean of the FAU Schmidt College of Medicine. "Our first cohort of medical students has successfully completed their certificates in integrative health, and we've launched extensive HealthFirst initiatives to promote community wellness. Moving forward, we are committed to enhancing our educational curriculum and advancing our clinical services in integrative medicine. As we expand our services and programs at the FAU Marcus Institute of Integrative Health, we remain committed to fostering an integrative health model that combines clinical excellence, and patient-centered care to promote recovery and resilience."

About the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine:

FAU's Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine is one of approximately 157 accredited medical schools in the U.S. The college was launched in 2010, when the Florida Board of Governors made a landmark decision authorizing FAU to award the M.D. degree. After receiving approval from the Florida legislature and the governor, it became the 134th allopathic medical school in North America. With more than 70 full and part-time faculty and more than 1,300 affiliate faculty, the college matriculates 64 medical students each year and has been nationally recognized for its innovative curriculum. To further FAU's commitment to increase much needed medical residency positions in Palm Beach County and to ensure that the region will continue to have an adequate and well-trained physician workforce, the FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine Consortium for Graduate Medical Education (GME) was formed in fall 2011 with five leading hospitals in Palm Beach County. The Consortium currently has five Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) accredited residencies including internal medicine, surgery, emergency medicine, psychiatry, and neurology.

About The Marcus Foundation:

Founded in 1989, The Marcus Foundation focuses on fulfilling the philanthropic vision, beliefs and values of Bernie Marcus, co-founder of The Home Depot. The Foundation has five key focus areas, all with the goal to save and change lives through Bernie's unique style of entrepreneurial philanthropy: medical research and healthcare; Jewish causes; free enterprise, including veteran initiatives and national security; the health and welfare of children, with an emphasis on civics education; and targeted community support. Since its founding, The Marcus Foundation has given more than $2.7 billion through 3,500+ grants. For more information, visit www.marcusfoundation.org.

About Florida Atlantic University: Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

