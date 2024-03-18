Faucet Market Size to Grow by USD 15.58 billion from 2024 to 2028, Analysing market growth in Technology Segment, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The faucet market size is forecast to increase by USD 15.58 billion, at a CAGR of 9.03% between 2023 and 2028. The cartridge faucet segment is poised for significant growth due to its superior performance and easy maintenance. Valued at USD 8.58 billion in 2018, cartridge faucets find extensive applications in residential, office, and hospitality settings. With increased infrastructure spending expected in these sectors, coupled with the cost-effectiveness and rapid deployment of cartridge faucets, their demand is anticipated to surge, driving market growth in the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 15.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 8.51 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and UK

Growing brand awareness in the faucet industry is notably driving market growth:

Growing brand awareness drives faucet market growth, with faucets becoming a style statement in home decor. Increased disposable incomes, construction activities, and changing lifestyles fuel market expansion. This leads to the emergence of numerous vendors, prompting innovation and production capacity enhancements. Companies differentiate products to establish brand identities, exemplified by Kohler Co.'s luxury product campaigns targeting style enthusiasts through various channels. These efforts enhance brand awareness, positively impacting market trends.

The emergence of air-induced spray technology revolutionizes water conservation in faucets, with innovations like Kohler Co.'s Katalyst technology leading the way. By combining air and water at the spray face, this technology reduces water consumption significantly, promoting sustainability and efficiency in faucet usage.

The challenge of long replacement cycles for metallic products hampers market growth, as consumers prioritize repair over replacement due to cost-effectiveness. This trend, especially prominent in the price-sensitive APAC region, stifles the faucet replacement market's expansion.

Key Companies

Vendor Landscape - The global faucet market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer faucet in the market are ALTON, CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Eczacibasi Holding AS, FiveStar Brass India Ltd., Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., Globe Union Industrial Corp., Hindware Home Innovation Ltd., Jaquar Group, Kingston Brass Inc, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Lowes Co. Inc., Masco Corp., Oras Ltd., Queo Bathrooms, Roca Sanitario SA, Toto Ltd., Ultra Faucets, VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC, and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. and others.

ALTON - The company offers faucets such as ALTON ALT2045 brass hole basin mixer, ALTON Fame 3360 brass centre hole basin mixer, and ALTON Opel 5070 brass centre hole basin mixer.

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Technology (Cartridge, Compression, Ceramic disc, and Ball), End-user (Residential and Non-residential), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Cartridge faucets are set to dominate the market, offering superior performance and low maintenance compared to other types. Valued at USD 8.58 billion in 2018, they find widespread use in residential, office, and hospitality settings. With increasing infrastructure investments, their adoption is projected to rise, driven by cost-effectiveness and rapid deployment. This segment's growth is poised to fuel overall market expansion during the forecast period.

in 2018, they find widespread use in residential, office, and hospitality settings. With increasing infrastructure investments, their adoption is projected to rise, driven by cost-effectiveness and rapid deployment. This segment's growth is poised to fuel overall market expansion during the forecast period. Residential dominance in faucet demand is fueled by robust housing markets and renovation needs. Vendors adapt by expanding multi-brand distribution. Smart faucets gain traction amid growing building automation and water conservation efforts, propelling market growth.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global faucet market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global faucet market.

North America's market share is estimated at 33% during the forecast period. Analysts emphasize increased construction spending and residential growth as key drivers. The resurgence of Mexico's housing market, coupled with a rise in premium hotel constructions, further propels demand for faucets. Green building initiatives prioritize water conservation, driving adoption of water-efficient faucet designs. Overall, these factors underpin the growth of the faucet market in North America .

Analyst Review:

The Faucet Market is experiencing dynamic growth driven by various factors such as urbanization, increasing disposable income, and the trend of remodeling homes. Consumers are increasingly investing in high-quality home decor, including multi-functionality faucets that offer both style and practicality. Aesthetic appeal plays a significant role in consumer preferences, with a growing demand for smart bathroom accessories and touch-free faucets, reflecting the influence of technological advancements and health consciousness.

In the commercial segment, strategic acquisitions and investments in the hospitality sector, including hotels, resorts, and hospitals, are contributing to market concentration and driving sales growth. Moreover, developing economies are witnessing a surge in infrastructure projects, further fueling demand for faucets in the construction sector.

The industry is also adapting to regulatory requirements and consumer preferences for eco-friendly and sustainable products, leading to innovations in water-saving fixtures and sensor-based faucets. With advancements in materials and technology, faucet designs are becoming more sophisticated, catering to the needs of both residential and commercial sectors.

Overall, the faucet market is characterized by intense competition, driven by research and development efforts to enhance product performance and efficiency. As consumer expenditure capacities and expenditure capacities continue to rise, the market is poised for continued expansion, especially with the growing emphasis on home improvement and renovations.

Market Overview:

The global faucet market is witnessing significant growth driven by innovations such as multi-functionality faucets, touch-free, and digital faucets, along with the introduction of smart bathroom accessories. Manufacturers are launching advanced product lines like the Reflex faucet collection and hybrid smart faucets to meet evolving consumer demands. The commercial faucet segment is experiencing a surge in demand due to the adoption of automatic and touchless faucets, particularly in industries prioritizing hygiene and convenience. These technological advancements are reshaping the market landscape, offering users enhanced functionality and efficiency. With increased focus on hygiene and convenience, touchless and automatic faucets are gaining traction in both residential and commercial sectors, driving market expansion.

