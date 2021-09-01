Faucet Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9.02% through 2021-2025|Increasing Construction Activities Globally to upheave Growth | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

The changing consumer preference and lifestyle giving rise to luxury homes, increasing construction activities globally, and growing brand awareness in the faucet industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as a longer replacement cycle of metallic products and rising stringent water management regulations may threaten the growth of the market.

Faucet Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Faucet Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Cartridge



Compression



Ceramic Disc



Ball

End-user

Residential



Non-residential

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the faucet market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43618

Faucet Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. To help businesses improve their market position, the faucet market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Delta Faucet Co., Eczacibasi Holding AS, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, HOCHENG PHILIPPINES Corp., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Toto Ltd., and Villeroy and Boch AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the faucet market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

The report also covers the following areas:

Faucet Market size

Faucet Market trends

Faucet Market industry analysis

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Residential Digital Faucets Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market by Application, Distribution Channel, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

Faucet Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist faucet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the faucet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the faucet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of faucet market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Cartridge - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Compression - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ceramic disc - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ball - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Delta Faucet Co.

Eczacibasi Holding AS

Elkay Manufacturing Co.

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC

HOCHENG PHILIPPINES Corp.

Corp. Kohler Co.

LIXIL Corp.

Roca Sanitario SA

Toto Ltd.

Villeroy and Boch AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio