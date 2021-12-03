FAUCHON Hospitality Continues Global Expansion With Third Property to Open at Emblematic Diriyah Gate Development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FAUCHON Hospitality has signed its third property to be located at the renowned Diriyah Development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The hotel division of the iconic FAUCHON food purveyor, FAUCHON Hospitality debuted its first property in Paris in September 2018, followed by a second in Kyoto in March 2021.

The FAUCHON L'Hôtel Riyadh will be in partnership with owner Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and operator YAKOON Hospitality International. The property will be situated within the ambitious new project at Diriyah Square. Diriyah Gate phase one, a five-square-kilometre mixed-use heritage, tourism and lifestyle destination, is set to become the world's largest cultural and heritage city and will feature 16 five-star luxury hotel brands of which one is FAUCHON HOTELS.

Jacques-Olivier CHAUVIN, President and CEO of FAUCHON Hospitality, notes "We are proud to partner with DGDA and Yakoon Hospitality. This new development is yet another step to becoming a major player in the boutique luxury hospitality industry. Signing our first hotel in the Middle East and becoming a part of this monumental development is a truly exciting achievement as a strategic part of our ongoing growth." Mr. Chauvin adds that new FAUCHON Hotels will be announced in the US, China, and Japan in 2022.

Jerry INZERELLO, Group CEO, DGDA, notes "We are thrilled to be welcoming FAUCHON to Diriyah, the property will bring not just a unique concept to Saudi being their first property in the GCC. The breaking of bread has been an ancient tradition across the regions for centuries and the FAUCHON offering at The Grand Café will complement our elevated dining experiences at Buijari Terrace. We are excited to share further developments on this property in the coming months."

Olivier HARNISCH, CEO, Yakoon Hospitality, said, "We are delighted to partner with Fauchon and DGDA to bring the third FAUCHON Hotel worldwide to Saudi Arabia. As the management company of the hotel, Yakoon Hospitality will create a unique destination, inspired by the legendary legacy of Fauchon."

The FAUCHON L'Hôtel Riyadh will feature 80 guest rooms and suites as well as The Grand Café FAUCHON, a spa, a rooftop outdoor pool and bar, and a FAUCHON boutique.

About FAUCHON

Founded in 1886 by Auguste Fauchon, the FAUCHON brand has been family-owned since 2006, and is a purveyor of luxury contemporary gastronomy for restaurants, gourmet cafes, retail boutiques, and five-star hotels. FAUCHON also operates a professional culinary training school. The company's signature products include haute patisserie, macarons, chocolate, tea, fine foods, and gourmet gifts via 100 franchise shops and 400 points of sale in over 50 countries. FAUCHON is known for its innovative training of up-and-coming chefs who have gone on to be major names in the patisserie world including Pierre Hermé, Christophe Michalak and Patrick Paillet, the creator of the famous "Bisou-Bisou". For additional information about FAUCHON, visit https://www.fauchon.com/en/the-brand.

About FAUCHON Hospitality

FAUCHON Hospitality, founded in 2018, is the hotel division of FAUCHON, created specifically to ensure a full worldwide development of the FAUCHON L'HÔTEL portfolio showcasing the Parisian "art de vivre" experience. FAUCHON Hospitality's brand standards are based upon the "GLAM" concept: GOURMET (the most creative Parisian patisserie adhering to the French culinary tradition); LIVELY LOCATION (at the heart of the urban life of the city); ATTENTIONS (attention and experiences which are bespoke, far beyond the usual exclusive hospitality services; and MESDAMES (a hotel always in tune with women featuring sophisticated lighting, hairdryers, properly sized bathrobes, feminine amenities, and more). FAUCHON Hospitality currently has properties in Paris, France and Kyoto, Japan. For additional information about FAUCHON Hospitality, visit FauchonHospitality.com.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah's history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world's greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage. DGDA is transforming Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom's history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah's historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif.

About Yakoon Hospitality

Yakoon Hospitality is an international hospitality company based in Riyadh. It specializes in the development and management of upscale and luxury hotels as well as restaurants throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Yakoon Hospitality partners with well-known international brands such as Nobu and Fauchon to facilitate their expansion into the Kingdom, in addition to developing its own hospitality brands. It also provides asset management and consultancy services to the Saudi hospitality industry.

