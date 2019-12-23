Faulkner Law Announces New Executive J.D. Schedule with Coursework Online and On-Campus

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faulkner University's Thomas Goode Jones School of Law has announced the fall 2020 launch of a new flexible schedule for students seeking an ABA accredited legal education. The Executive J.D. Schedule complements the school's existing full-time, on-campus schedule. Following decades of providing skills-ready legal education, Faulkner Law's new flexible schedule provides students with the same education and services as the traditional schedule and with full ABA accreditation.

Faulkner Law's Executive J.D. Schedule is aimed at working professionals, particularly from the Southeast, who have been unable to leave their jobs to become a lawyer, but who can combine online work during the week (on their schedule) with weekend campus study (Friday evening and Saturday morning and afternoon timelines). Students able to commute to Montgomery about two weekends a month will earn the same law degree as traditional students. Graduates will be qualified to take the bar exam in every state except New York (the only state yet to adopt ABA standards for distance education).

"In many ways, access to justice begins with access to law school. There is great market demand for a flexible J.D. schedule that is conducive to busy professionals who are balancing their careers and personal lives, but are still driven to become a lawyer," says Faulkner Law Interim Dean Charles B. Campbell. "Our mission is to provide exemplary legal education and skills training that prepare students to sit for the bar in the state of their choice."

Ideally suited to students within a three-to-four hour driving distance from the campus, the flexible Executive J.D. Schedule appeals to professionals who may have previously thought about becoming a lawyer but could not afford to forgo employment to do so. This blended learning opportunity eliminates the need for students to leave their careers and relocate to attend daily classes on campus for three years. Yet the legal education and opportunities remain the same.

"The Executive J.D. Schedule is the same law degree — just delivered through a new, more flexible schedule," says Layne S. Keele, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs. "We are bringing legal education to the student rather than the student having to spend three years on campus."

The Executive J.D. Schedule will deliver a substantial amount of the degree's coursework online via live and pre-recorded video lectures, reading and writing assignments, assessments, and discussion board contributions, as well as providing interactive engagement with faculty and fellow students and 24-7 technical support. Additionally, the Executive J.D. Schedule offers parity with Faulkner Law's on-campus J.D., including integrating bar exam preparedness, maintaining compliance with overall ABA Standards, providing student services and academic support, and following established admissions standards.

Faulkner Law's technology learning platform will be provided by iLaw, founded by former Alabama Law School Dean Ken Randall. iLaw is a part of BARBRI Innovations, headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Faulkner Law

Faulkner University's Thomas Goode Jones School of Law is a private, Christian law school in Montgomery, the capital city of Alabama. As an ABA-accredited school, Faulkner Law provides students a rigorous curriculum and hands-on experience to drive both academic success and community service, and celebrates its students who have a desire to use their legal degree to seek justice and serve their communities — wherever that may be.

